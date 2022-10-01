Sadio Mané on winning the Champions League with Liverpool and his switch to Bayern – interview

Sadio Mané made one of the most high-profiles transfers of the summer when he joined Bayern from Liverpool, having scooped the biggest prize in European football with the Reds in 2019.

In this interview with UEFA.com, the 30-year-old discusses his memories from his six years at Anfield and of the UEFA Champions League, and how things have changed for him following his switch to the Bavarian giants.

On his time at Liverpool

Honestly, I will never forget my time there. I learned a lot – as a man and as a football player. The supporters were amazing, the people from the city were amazing. It is a club that will stay in my heart forever. It is also a legendary club – they have won everything. And also, it is the club that had all the best Champions League nights.

On his earliest memories of the Champions League

The Champions League is something amazing. It's every footballer's dream. I remember that growing up. I wouldn't even watch [domestic] league games, only the Champions League. Even the Premier League, I think I started watching in 2012. I've been following the Champions League since 2006... 2005, actually, because I remember Liverpool facing Milan [in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final]. I was in front of the TV, watching it with my friends. That's when I started following the competition. I remember the 2006 final, too, which saw Barcelona lifting the trophy. The Champions League is truly amazing.

On winning the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019

I remember the second goal that Divock Origi scored very well. I was over the moon at that moment. I couldn't believe it. I just thought back to my childhood, when I was watching the Champions League. I also took a lot of pleasure in watching the excitement surrounding the competition. I found myself playing a final and, more importantly, winning it. It was amazing – 2019 was an outstanding year. The celebrations, the club... You just had to be there to understand. I think over half a million people were out in the streets waiting for us to parade our trophy. It was just beautiful.

On adapting to his new surroundings at Bayern

It is going well. Switching from one club to another is not easy. I spent eight very nice years in England, six years at Liverpool [after] two at Southampton, and now I am in a new country. It is not easy because everything changes so suddenly: people, training, everything. Everything is changing so it is not easy at all. I need to adapt. I knew that and it came as no surprise. It is happening just the way I imagined it. People here are welcoming, and they're real players. People around the club are amazing so I am very happy.

On the talent in the current Bayern squad

We have a very, very young squad. It's the first time in my career that I have been part of such a young group. What really stands out to me is that they're all hungry. They all want to develop and they're attentive too. Training sessions are as intense as the games. It's important as I think it makes a real difference and it shows. It’s so easy to play alongside these youngsters, who are massively talented and promising.

