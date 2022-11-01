UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023/24 UEFA Champions League: Matches, final, key dates

Tuesday 1 November 2022

What are the match dates? When are the draws? Where is the 2024 final? See the key dates, schedule, fixtures for qualifying, group stage and knockout rounds – plus discover the 2024 Champions League final hosts.

The 69th season of Europe's elite club competition, the 32nd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, begins on 27 June 2023 and runs to 1 June 2024.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

When were the 2023/24 Champions League qualifying matches?

﻿Preliminary round semi-finals: 27 June 2023
﻿Preliminary round final: 30 June 2023
First qualifying round: 11/12 and 18/19 July 2023
Second qualifying round: 25/26 July and 1/2 August 2023
Third qualifying round: 8/9 and 15 August 2023
Play-offs: 22/23 and 29/30 August 2023

When are the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

When do the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League start?

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024

Where is the Champions League final in 2024?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at London's Wembley Stadium. The highlight of European football's club calendar is returning to the London venue for a record eighth time, and the third in the UEFA Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.

