Champions League group stage permutations: Who needs what?

Could qualify on Matchday 4: Real Madrid, Man City, Dortmund, Paris, Benfica, Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern, Inter

Could be eliminated from Champions League round of 16 contention but still reach the Europa League: Celtic, Sevilla, Copenhagen, Maccabi Haifa*, Rangers, Barcelona, Plzeň

* Could be confirmed in fourth place

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Group A

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NAP Napoli Playing now 3 3 0 0 13 2 11 9 LIV Liverpool Playing now 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 AJX Ajax Playing now 3 1 0 2 6 8 -2 3 RAN Rangers Playing now 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0

12/10: Napoli (9 points) vs Ajax (3), Rangers (0) vs Liverpool (6)

Napoli will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat.

Rangers will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win.

26/10: Napoli vs Rangers, Ajax vs Liverpool

01/11: Liverpool vs Napoli, Rangers vs Ajax

Group B

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BRU Club Brugge Playing now 3 3 0 0 7 0 7 9 POR Porto Playing now 3 1 0 2 3 6 -3 3 BL Leverkusen Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3 ATL Atlético Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3

12/10: Atlético (3) vs Club Brugge (9), Leverkusen (3) vs Porto (3)

Club Brugge will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. They will be confirmed as group winners if they win and the other game is drawn.

26/10: Club Brugge vs Porto, Atlético vs Leverkusen

01/11: Porto vs Atlético, Leverkusen vs Club Brugge

Group C

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BAY Bayern Playing now 3 3 0 0 9 0 9 9 INT Inter Playing now 3 2 0 1 3 2 1 6 BAR Barcelona Playing now 3 1 0 2 5 4 1 3 PLZ Plzeň Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0

12/10: Barcelona (3) vs Inter (6), Plzeň (0) vs Bayern (9)

Bayern will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Barcelona do not, or if Bayern draw and Barcelona lose.

Inter will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Plzeň do not.

Barcelona will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Bayern avoid defeat.

Plzeň will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Barcelona do not win.

26/10: Inter vs Plzeň, Barcelona vs Bayern

01/11: Bayern vs Inter, Plzeň vs Barcelona

Group D

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SCP Sporting CP Playing now 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 TOT Tottenham Playing now 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 EIN Frankfurt Playing now 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4 OM Marseille Playing now 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3

12/10: Tottenham (4) vs Frankfurt (4), Sporting CP (6) vs Marseille (3)

No team can reach the round of 16 or be eliminated from contention on Matchday 4.

26/10: Tottenham vs Sporting CP, Frankfurt vs Marseille

01/11: Sporting CP vs Frankfurt, Marseille vs Tottenham

Group E

Group E Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SBG Salzburg Playing now 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5 CHE Chelsea Playing now 3 1 1 1 4 2 2 4 ACM Milan Playing now 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 DZ Dinamo Zagreb Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3

11/10: Dinamo Zagreb (3) vs Salzburg (5), AC Milan (4) vs Chelsea (4)

No team can reach the round of 16 or be eliminated from contention on Matchday 4.

25/10: Salzburg vs Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

02/11: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan vs Salzburg

Group F

Group F Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts RM Real Madrid Playing now 3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9 SHK Shakhtar Donetsk Playing now 3 1 1 1 6 4 2 4 LEI Leipzig Playing now 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 CEL Celtic Playing now 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1

11/10: Shakhtar (4) vs Real Madrid (9), Celtic (1) vs Leipzig (3)

Real Madrid will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. Madrid will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Leipzig do not.

Celtic will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Shakhtar avoid defeat.

25/10﻿: Celtic vs Shakhtar, Leipzig vs Real Madrid

02/11﻿: Real Madrid vs Celtic, Shakhtar vs Leipzig

Group G

Group G Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts MC Man City Playing now 4 3 1 0 11 1 10 10 BVB Dortmund Playing now 3 2 0 1 8 3 5 6 CPH Copenhagen Playing now 4 0 2 2 0 8 -8 2 SEV Sevilla Playing now 3 0 1 2 1 8 -7 1

11/10: Copenhagen (1) vs Man City (9), Dortmund (6) vs Sevilla (1)

Man City will be through to the round of 16 if they win, or if they draw and Sevilla do not win.

Dortmund will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Copenhagen do not.

Sevilla will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose.

Copenhagen will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win and Dortmund win.

25/10﻿: Sevilla vs Copenhagen, Dortmund vs Man City

02/11﻿: Man City vs Sevilla, Copenhagen vs Dortmund

Group H

Group H Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts PAR Paris Playing now 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7 SLB Benfica Playing now 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 7 JUV Juventus Playing now 4 1 0 3 5 7 -2 3 MHA M. Haifa Playing now 4 1 0 3 4 8 -4 3

11/10: Maccabi Haifa (0) vs Juventus (3), Paris (7) vs Benfica (7)

Paris will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Juventus do not.

Benfica will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Juventus do not.

Maccabi Haifa will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose.

25/10﻿: Paris vs Maccabi Haifa, Benfica vs Juventus

02/11﻿: Juventus vs Paris, Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica