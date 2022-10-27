Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 27 October 2022
Players from nine clubs feature in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 5, including two apiece from Paris and Porto.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Diogo Costa (Porto) – 12 points
Defenders
Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) – 14 points
Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan) – 14 points
Leo Østigård (Napoli) – 14 points
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 14 points
Midfielders
Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 13 points
Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP) – 12 points
Yannick Carrasco (Atlético) – 12 points
Forwards
Lionel Messi (Paris) – 20 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 16 points
Mehdi Taremi (Porto) – 14 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.