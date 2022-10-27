Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Diogo Costa (Porto) – 12 points

Defenders

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) – 14 points

Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan) – 14 points

Leo Østigård (Napoli) – 14 points

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 14 points

Midfielders

Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 13 points

Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP) – 12 points

Yannick Carrasco (Atlético) – 12 points

Forwards

Lionel Messi (Paris) – 20 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 16 points

Mehdi Taremi (Porto) – 14 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.