UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage

Monday 7 November 2022

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané all feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players from the entire group stage in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Diogo Costa (Porto) – 48 points

Defenders

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 47 points

Mohamed Simakan (Leipzig) – 46 points

Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) – 44 points

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 42 points

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 58 points

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 49 points

Sadio Mané (Bayern) – 43 points

Galeno (Porto) – 41 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 62 points

Lionel Messi (Paris) – 43 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on group stage points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 7 November 2022

Selected for you

Meet the winners: Real Madrid
Live 28/05/2022

Meet the winners: Real Madrid

Real Madrid have become European champions for the 14th time; get the lowdown on Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Highlights, report: City edge seven-goal thriller
Live 26/04/2022

Highlights, report: City edge seven-goal thriller

Manchester City led by two goals three times but Madrid remain in touching distance.
Highlights, report: Liverpool in charge
Live 27/04/2022

Highlights, report: Liverpool in charge

Two goals in three minutes put Liverpool in control of their semi-final against Villarreal.