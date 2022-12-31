Mbappé, Haaland, Lewandowski: Who was the top scorer in 2022?

Kylian Mbappé has finished as the top Europe-based goalscorer for club and country for the first time, the Paris Saint-Germain forward coming in comfortably ahead of Erling Haaland and the man who ended the last three years top of the pile, Robert Lewandowski.

Mbappé, 24, scored 56 goals in as many games in all competitions for club and country, including five hat-tricks and eight penalties. Haaland was ten goals behind the Frenchman after playing 13 games fewer – the Norwegian averaged better than a goal per game in 2022.

Who was the top scorer for club and country in 2022?

56 in 56 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

46 ﻿in 43 Erling Haaland (Dortmund/Man City & Norway)﻿﻿

42﻿ in 51 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Barcelona & Poland)﻿

37 ﻿in 51 Mehdi Taremi (Porto & Iran)

37 ﻿in 58 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig & France)

35 in 51 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain & Argentina)

35 in 51 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)

35 ﻿in 62 Harry Kane (Tottenham & England)

34 ﻿in 46 Amahl Pellegrino (Bodø/Glimt)

33 ﻿in 39 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)

33 ﻿in 62 Sadio Mané (Liverpool/Bayern & Senegal)

32 ﻿in 43 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain & Brazil)

30 in 48 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco & France)



For European top-flight club (including domestic cups, excluding friendlies) and senior international team (including friendlies)

Who was the top scorer in all men's UEFA competition (club and country) in 2022?

Champions League top scorers of 2022

12 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)

11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Barcelona & Poland)﻿

11 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

11 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)

9 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1 & Ukraine)

9 James Tavernier (Rangers)



Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA club competition in 2022 (group stage to final)?

11 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, Champions League/UEFA Super Cup)

9 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, Champions League)

9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Barcelona, Champions League)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Champions League)

8 James Tavernier (Rangers, Europa League/Champions League)

Who were the top scorers in each men's UEFA club competition in 2022?

UEFA Champions League: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (10)

UEFA Europa League: James Tavernier, Rangers (7)

UEFA Europa Conference League: Cyriel Dessers, Feyenoord; Ricardo Gomes, Partizan; Peter Olayinka, Slavia Praha; Yira Sor, Slavia Praha (6)

UEFA Youth League: Bilal Mazhar, Panathinaikos (9)