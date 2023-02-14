What to look out for in Wednesday's round of 16 first legs

The UEFA Champions League knockout stages continue on 15 February with Club Brugge involved for the first time and Chelsea visiting Borussia Dortmund for a heavyweight contest. We pick out some key talking points from the second set of the round of 16 first legs.

Fixtures

14 February

AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern

15 February

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Dortmund vs Chelsea

All kick-offs 21:00 CET.

Classic round of 16 ties

Parker looking to revive fortunes of Club Brugge

Portuguese opposition has brought out the best and the worst in Club Brugge already this season so which version of the Belgian hopefuls will turn up at the Jan Breydelstadion? Will it be the rampant and resilient side that turned heads in this season's competition with a 4-0 triumph at Porto on Matchday 2 or the porous one that were beaten by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture?

Scott Parker, who took the reins from Carl Hoefkens at the start of this year, has outlined what we can expect from him as Club Brugge coach: "How am I as a coach? The 'no sweat, no glory' mentality emphasises exactly what I am. If someone steps in as coach halfway through the season, you have to be able to quickly see what you want to change. I have no doubt that we can be successful with this team."

Chelsea seek respite from domestic problems



Plenty can change for a team between the end of the group stage and the beginning of the knockout phase, and nowhere is that more in evidence than at Stamford Bridge. When Graham Potter's men beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 on Matchday 6 it was their seventh win in ten games, with just a single defeat in that spell. However, their following seven games brought only one win and five defeats, including two domestic cup exits, and a slump into mid-table.

"We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we're suffering as a football club and it's not nice at all," said Potter after a particularly bruising 4-0 FA Cup loss at Manchester City. "But that's where we are at the moment." Chelsea have responded with a flurry of activity in the transfer window, including the eye-catching acquisitions of João Félix, Enzo Fernández and Mykhailo Mudryk. They will be hoping the new blood can spark the sort of revival that saw them scoop the trophy in 2021.

Further ahead



• The remaining round of 16 ties begin with Liverpool versus Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt against Napoli on Tuesday 21 February.

• On Wednesday 22 February, Leipzig host Manchester City while Inter Milan welcome Porto.

• Club Brugge, Benfica, Dortmund and Chelsea will play the second legs of their ties on 7 March while Milan, Tottenham, Paris and Bayern are involved in their deciders the following evening.