UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday, 16 February 2023

Four Benfica players feature in the all-star team of the first week of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 8 points

Defenders

Alexander Bah (Benfica) – 9 points

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern) – 8 points

Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 8 points

António Silva (Benfica) – 8 points

Simon Kjær (Milan) – 8 points

Midfielders

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) – 7 points

João Mário (Benfica) – 8 points

Brahim Díaz (Milan) – 8 points

Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 11 points

Forwards

Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, 16 February 2023

Selected for you

Meet the winners: Real Madrid
Live 28/05/2022

Meet the winners: Real Madrid

Real Madrid have become European champions for the 14th time; get the lowdown on Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Highlights, report: City edge seven-goal thriller
Live 26/04/2022

Highlights, report: City edge seven-goal thriller

Manchester City led by two goals three times but Madrid remain in touching distance.
Highlights, report: Liverpool in charge
Live 27/04/2022

Highlights, report: Liverpool in charge

Two goals in three minutes put Liverpool in control of their semi-final against Villarreal.