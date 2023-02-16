Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 8 points

Defenders

Alexander Bah (Benfica) – 9 points

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern) – 8 points

Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 8 points

António Silva (Benfica) – 8 points

Simon Kjær (Milan) – 8 points

Midfielders

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) – 7 points

João Mário (Benfica) – 8 points

Brahim Díaz (Milan) – 8 points

Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 11 points

Forwards

Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.