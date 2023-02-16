Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, 16 February 2023
Four Benfica players feature in the all-star team of the first week of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 8 points
Defenders
Alexander Bah (Benfica) – 9 points
Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern) – 8 points
Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 8 points
António Silva (Benfica) – 8 points
Simon Kjær (Milan) – 8 points
Midfielders
Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) – 7 points
João Mário (Benfica) – 8 points
Brahim Díaz (Milan) – 8 points
Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 11 points
Forwards
Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund) – 9 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.