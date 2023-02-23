Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt) – 8 points

Defenders

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 13 points

Joško Gvardiol (Leipzig) – 9 points

Minjae Kim (Napoli) – 8 points

Nacho (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 10 points

Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – 10 points

Hirving Lozano (Napoli) – 10 points

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 17 points

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 13 points

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - 8 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.