Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, 23 February 2023
Article summary
Six clubs feature in the all-star team of the second week of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt) – 8 points
Defenders
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 13 points
Joško Gvardiol (Leipzig) – 9 points
Minjae Kim (Napoli) – 8 points
Nacho (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Midfielders
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 10 points
Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – 10 points
Hirving Lozano (Napoli) – 10 points
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 17 points
Forwards
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 13 points
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - 8 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.