Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, 9 March 2023
Article summary
Bayern, Benfica and Chelsea dominate the all-star team of the first week of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Yann Sommer (Bayern) – 7 points
Defenders
Josip Stanišić (Bayern) – 8 points
Fikayo Tomori (Milan) – 10 points
Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) – 9 points
Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) – 11 points
Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 8 points
Midfielders
João Mário (Benfica) – 11 points
Leon Goretzka (Bayern) – 7 points
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 8 points
Forwards
Rafa Silva (Benfica) – 9 points
Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.