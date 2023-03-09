Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Yann Sommer (Bayern) – 7 points

Defenders

Josip Stanišić (Bayern) – 8 points

Fikayo Tomori (Milan) – 10 points

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) – 9 points

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) – 11 points

Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 8 points

Midfielders

João Mário (Benfica) – 11 points

Leon Goretzka (Bayern) – 7 points

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 8 points

Forwards

Rafa Silva (Benfica) – 9 points

Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.