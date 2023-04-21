Champions League final tickets: Apply via UEFA.com before 28 April

Ticket sales for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final have started exclusively via UEFA.com and will run until 14:00 CEST on Friday 28 April.

As usual, fans of the participating teams and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the final, which will be played at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday 10 June, kicking off at 21:00 CEST (22:00 local time).

A total of 47,200 tickets out of 72,000 are available directly for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 20,000 each, while the remaining tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved. The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

For the sales process on UEFA.com, tickets will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period has ended.

In the ticket portal, applicants can choose whether they want to enter the lottery in any case or only if their team qualifies. For the lottery, the ticket quota will be allocated fairly between these two groups of applicants, taking account of the number of applications received within each group.

Ticket prices for the 2023 Champions League final

Category 4: €70

Category 3: €180

Category 2: €490

Category 1: €690

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators cost €70 (all tickets are priced at the Category 4 rate and come with one complimentary companion ticket).

How to get your tickets

Successful applicants will be notified by email.

Tickets will be delivered by means of the official UEFA mobile tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the official app, which is available for Android and iPhone users. The app allows fans to securely download, transfer, keep and assign guest tickets anytime and anywhere. The FAQ section of the app includes videos on how to use mobile tickets.

