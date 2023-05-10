UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Milan vs Inter Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Champions League semi-finals: AC Milan vs Inter

AC Milan and Inter Milan meet in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 10 May.

Milan vs Inter at a glance

When: Wednesday 10 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Milan vs Inter on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

For a third time in UEFA club competition, the Milan neighbours have been drawn together (since both share the same stadium, it is the shortest away trip in European football). Milan have prevailed in both previous meetings, ﻿in the 2002/03 semi-finals and 2004/05 quarter-finals, but plenty of water has passed under the bridge since then.

Watch Milan vs Inter 2003 highlights

Italian champions in 2021/22 after an 11-year title drought, Stefano Pioli's Milan won their first derby meeting of the campaign, 3-2 in September, but have lost twice since: 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup in January and then 1-0 in February in Serie A. Inter's Lautaro Martínez and Edin Džeko have both scored twice against the Rossoneri this season.

Predicted line-ups

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Krunić; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Brahim Diaz; Giroud

Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Lukaku

Form guide

Milan
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDDWDD
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Inter
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWD
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A, Coppa Italia final

Every goal on Milan's road to the last four

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Milan reporter
The most important game of the season looms with Milan in patchy form of late, though they overcame Lazio 2-0 at the weekend in a game that showcased Theo Hernández's pace and attacking threat. As against Napoli in the last eight, the Rossoneri will have to play to their strengths and Inter's weaknesses if they are to prevail. Coming out of the first leg with a balanced result will be key to turning the second leg into almost a final.

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

Inter arrive to the derby riding a big wave after four consecutive wins in Serie A, having scored 14 goals and conceded just one in the process. A couple of doubts for coach Simone Inzaghi: Marcelo Brozović or Hakan Çalhanoğlu in midfield? Romelu Lukaku or Edin Džeko in attack? There is nothing, however, that should keep him up at night considering the recent fine form of his team.

All of Inter's Champions League goals so far

What the coaches say

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "It will take great teamwork, as we have seen in the last four Champions League matches. To get an exceptional result you have to do an extraordinary job and we will try. I hope I have managed to convey to the players above all the happiness and enthusiasm we must have in preparing for the match."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "We arrive at the first leg in good spirits. We will need to use our heads and our hearts. I have no doubts about our hearts, but we will have to use our heads since there will be setbacks along the way. The race will last 180 minutes and we mustn't forget it."

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023. Milan or Inter will be the designated away team against Real Madrid or Man City.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

