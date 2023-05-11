Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

André Onana (Inter) – 6 points

Defenders

Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 9 points

Matteo Darmian (Inter) – 8 points

Francesco Acerbi (Inter) – 8 points

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 7 points

Denzel Dumfries (Inter) – 6 points

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 11 points

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter) – 11 points

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 7 points

Forwards

Edin Džeko (Inter) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.