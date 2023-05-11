Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Nine Inter players feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
André Onana (Inter) – 6 points
Defenders
Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 9 points
Matteo Darmian (Inter) – 8 points
Francesco Acerbi (Inter) – 8 points
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 7 points
Denzel Dumfries (Inter) – 6 points
Midfielders
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 11 points
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter) – 11 points
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 7 points
Forwards
Edin Džeko (Inter) – 6 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.