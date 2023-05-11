UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti set to make Champions League history with 191st game in the competition as a coach

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will set a new record when he takes charge against Manchester City in the semi-final second leg, his 191st UEFA Champions League game eclipsing the mark set by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pep Guardiola (L) greets Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the first leg in Madrid
Pep Guardiola (L) greets Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the first leg in Madrid AFP via Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti is set to become the most experienced coach in UEFA Champions League history, with Real Madrid's semi-final decider against Manchester City his 191st game* in the competiton.

Already the only coach to have won the competition four times, the 63-year-old's 50th Champions League game in charge of Madrid will ensure he eclipses the mark of 190 matches in the competition set by his friend and one-time sparring partner Sir Alex Ferguson. However, the Scot will retain the record for having coached the most UEFA Champions League games with one side, all 190 of his games having come during his time at Manchester United.

Ancelotti's 190 games so far have come with eight clubs: AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern, Juventus, Paris, Parma, Real Madrid and Napoli. In addition to being the competition's most experienced coach, he is also one of only the select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.

Carlo Ancelotti's record as a UEFA Champions League coach

TEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOSTGOALS FORGOALS AGAINST
AC Milan7339181610859
Bayern München127053017
Chelsea1810352914
Juventus102531518
Napoli12561189
Paris Saint-Germain10631208
Parma623165
Real Madrid49365812042
TOTAL1901074340346172

Sir Alex will doubtless take losing this particular record with good grace. "Carlo Ancelotti is one of my good friends and also one of the best managers the game has seen," he said. "He is a great guy." Ancelotti, for his part, called Sir Alex "a legend with a capital 'L'".

Which coaches have taken charge of the most UEFA Champions League games?

Carlo Ancelotti is one of only eight coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93.

Carlo Ancelotti1901074340
Sir Alex Ferguson1901024939
Arsène Wenger178824155
Josep Guardiola158993326
José Mourinho145773533
Mircea Lucescu115372652
Massimiliano Allegri100452629
Jürgen Klopp100561529

Sir Alex's 190 games were all in charge of Man United.

Ancelotti's have come with AC Milan (73), Bayern (12), Chelsea (18), Juventus (10), Napoli (12), Parma (6), Paris (10) and Real Madrid (49).

Wenger's total of 178 came with Arsenal (171) and Monaco (7).

Guardiola's matches have come with Barcelona (49), Bayern (36) and Manchester City (73)

Mourinho has had spells in charge of Chelsea (57), Inter (21), Man United (14), Porto (17), Real Madrid (32) and Tottenham (4).

Lucescu has been in charge of Beşiktaş (6), Dynamo Kyiv (12), Galatasaray (26), Inter (3) and Shakhtar Donetsk (68).

Klopp has been head coach of Dortmund (35) and Liverpool (65).

Allegri's games have been with AC Milan (32) and Juventus (68).

*Group stage to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93

Carlo Ancelotti and Sir Alex Ferguson together in 2015
Carlo Ancelotti and Sir Alex Ferguson together in 2015Manchester United via Getty Imag

