Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti set to make Champions League history with 191st game in the competition as a coach

Carlo Ancelotti is set to become the most experienced coach in UEFA Champions League history, with Real Madrid's semi-final decider against Manchester City his 191st game* in the competiton.

Already the only coach to have won the competition four times, the 63-year-old's 50th Champions League game in charge of Madrid will ensure he eclipses the mark of 190 matches in the competition set by his friend and one-time sparring partner Sir Alex Ferguson. However, the Scot will retain the record for having coached the most UEFA Champions League games with one side, all 190 of his games having come during his time at Manchester United.

Ancelotti's 190 games so far have come with eight clubs: AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern, Juventus, Paris, Parma, Real Madrid and Napoli. In addition to being the competition's most experienced coach, he is also one of only the select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.

Carlo Ancelotti's record as a UEFA Champions League coach

TEAM PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST GOALS FOR GOALS AGAINST AC Milan 73 39 18 16 108 59 Bayern München 12 7 0 5 30 17 Chelsea 18 10 3 5 29 14 Juventus 10 2 5 3 15 18 Napoli 12 5 6 1 18 9 Paris Saint-Germain 10 6 3 1 20 8 Parma 6 2 3 1 6 5 Real Madrid 49 36 5 8 120 42 TOTAL 190 107 43 40 346 172

Sir Alex will doubtless take losing this particular record with good grace. "Carlo Ancelotti is one of my good friends and also one of the best managers the game has seen," he said. "He is a great guy." Ancelotti, for his part, called Sir Alex "a legend with a capital 'L'".

Which coaches have taken charge of the most UEFA Champions League games?

Carlo Ancelotti is one of only eight coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93.

Carlo Ancelotti 190 107 43 40 Sir Alex Ferguson 190 102 49 39 Arsène Wenger 178 82 41 55 Josep Guardiola 158 99 33 26 José Mourinho 145 77 35 33 Mircea Lucescu 115 37 26 52 Massimiliano Allegri 100 45 26 29 Jürgen Klopp 100 56 15 29

Sir Alex's 190 games were all in charge of Man United.

Ancelotti's have come with AC Milan (73), Bayern (12), Chelsea (18), Juventus (10), Napoli (12), Parma (6), Paris (10) and Real Madrid (49).

Wenger's total of 178 came with Arsenal (171) and Monaco (7).

Guardiola's matches have come with Barcelona (49), Bayern (36) and Manchester City (73)

Mourinho has had spells in charge of Chelsea (57), Inter (21), Man United (14), Porto (17), Real Madrid (32) and Tottenham (4).

Lucescu has been in charge of Beşiktaş (6), Dynamo Kyiv (12), Galatasaray (26), Inter (3) and Shakhtar Donetsk (68).

Klopp has been head coach of Dortmund (35) and Liverpool (65).

Allegri's games have been with AC Milan (32) and Juventus (68).

*Group stage to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93