UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly

UEFA.com's ongoing mission to ensure that the world's football fans get the players' names right keeps rolling into the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final.

We have selected some of the trickiest names that do not quite sound the way they look in English. Be brave: read them aloud!

Nathan Aké – Nah-than A-kay

Kevin De Bruyne – De Bruh-ner

Rúben Dias – Roo-ben Dee-ash

Ederson – Ed-air-sun

İlkay Gündoğan – Ill-kye Gun-doe-wan

Erling Haaland – Erling Har-land (at least that's how he pronounces it himself)

Aymeric Laporte – Em-eric La-port

Riyad Mahrez – Ree-ad Mah-rez

Francesco Acerbi – A-chair-be

Marcelo Brozović – Brozovitch

Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Chal-han-oh-loo

Stefan de Vrij – Duh-vray

Edin Džeko – Ed-een Jecko

Roberto Gagliardini – Gal-yar-deenee

Samir Handanovič – Handanovitch

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Hen-reekh M'kee-tar-ee-yan

Milan Škriniar – Mee-lan Shkreen-yar

