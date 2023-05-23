UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

UEFA.com gives a phonetic guide to the trickiest Manchester City and Inter players.

A UEFA Champions League microphone: Learn to pronounce the names correctly

UEFA.com's ongoing mission to ensure that the world's football fans get the players' names right keeps rolling into the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final.

We have selected some of the trickiest names that do not quite sound the way they look in English. Be brave: read them aloud!

Man City

Nathan Aké – Nah-than A-kay
Kevin De Bruyne – De Bruh-ner
Rúben Dias – Roo-ben Dee-ash
Ederson – Ed-air-sun
İlkay Gündoğan – Ill-kye Gun-doe-wan
Erling Haaland – Erling Har-land (at least that's how he pronounces it himself)
Aymeric Laporte – Em-eric La-port
Riyad Mahrez – Ree-ad Mah-rez

Inter

Francesco Acerbi – A-chair-be
Marcelo Brozović – Brozovitch
Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Chal-han-oh-loo
Stefan de Vrij – Duh-vray
Edin Džeko – Ed-een Jecko
Roberto Gagliardini – Gal-yar-deenee
Samir Handanovič – Handanovitch
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Hen-reekh M'kee-tar-ee-yan
Milan Škriniar – Mee-lan Shkreen-yar

