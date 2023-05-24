Anitta to co-headline 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi® with Burna Boy

Brazilian superstar Anitta has been announced as the co-headline act for the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®, entertaining fans alongside Burna Boy in the run up to Manchester City's meeting with Inter at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 10 June.

Having secured a massive global hit with Envolver in 2022, Anitta is in the midst of a record-breaking year that has included the release of her fifth studio album, Versions Of Me, and a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist.

Born in Rio, the 30-year-old scored her first No1 hit in Brazil with Zen in 2013. A major star across Latin America, the multilingual Anitta is increasingly a global phenomenon, entertaining substantial audiences in the United States, Europe and beyond.

Anitta "I'm so excited that the news is finally out! I'm delighted to be performing at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi and I can't wait to co-headline alongside Burna Boy. We're going to bring an unmissable show to fans in the stadium and around the world, so make sure to tune in on 10 June – you won't want to miss this!"

Now in its seventh year, the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi® – formerly known as the UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony – unites music, sport and culture through a show-stopping performance. The show will be broadcast in over 200 countries and territories, as well as on UEFA.com and the official UEFA YouTube and UEFA Champions League TikTok channels.

"This season's spectacle promises to be unforgettable, with an exciting line-up of artists set to take the stage ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul,” said UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein. "We're proud of our longstanding partnership with Pepsi, which enables us to bring even more excitement to fans and we are looking forward to sharing this season's UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show by Pepsi with everyone."

For the first time ever, fans have the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of the performance and can visit the @PepsiGlobal TikTok channel for more information.

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi's senior director of global marketing, added: "Each year, we are proud to work with the biggest and most exciting names in music to provide first-class entertainment moments for fans around the world.

"This year's UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi® will be co-headlined by global superstars Anitta and Burna Boy – two artists who embody our Thirsty For More philosophy, which celebrates people's thirst for life – and we're excited to see fans actively being part of this unmissable show via the #PepsiKickOffShow challenge. It's going to be a truly fantastic spectacle!"