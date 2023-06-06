UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Simone Inzaghi on Inter's Champions League journey, Pep Guardiola and Istanbul

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi looks ahead to the UEFA Champions League final.

Simone Inzaghi is aiming for Champions League glory with Inter
Simone Inzaghi is aiming for Champions League glory with Inter Getty Images

Simone Inzaghi is on the verge of completing a momentous season in charge of Inter. The 47-year-old coach has already sealed Coppa Italia glory, and will now try to win the biggest prize of all as his side take on Man City in the Champions League final in Istanbul on 10 June.

Man City vs Inter build-up

Inzaghi spoke to UEFA.com about Inter's journey to get this far, his admiration for Man City coach Pep Guardiola and what he expects from the final.

On Inter's season so far

Extraordinary, because we reached a final that we had all dreamed about and we did it with great style. Another word I would use is 'together', because along with our crowd, with our fans, we did something we thought was unachievable. But all together, we have shown that you can achieve anything. Now we have to crown everything we have done with this final, which will be thrilling to watch.

Every Inter goal on their road to the Champions League final

On the Milan semi-final

We know what it means to Milan as a city, and in four-and-a-half months we've won four derbies, so we know what kind of satisfaction we've given our fans. We deserved to win the semi thanks to the players, who were aggressive, determined and had an immense desire about them.

We had a unique approach in the first leg where we scored two early goals but could have had more, and that good start helped us a lot.

Highlights: Inter 1-0 Milan

On the final

It is going to be a very difficult match. The odds are not in our favour, but this is what makes football so thrilling. We are playing against one of the strongest teams in the world, with a coach we all know well, but we are going to try to be ready.

Our approach is not going to change. There will be moments during the game where we'll have to be more offensive and others where we'll need to be strong defensively. We have some time left to prepare and and we are taking into account every single detail.

On Pep Guardiola

He's created a movement with his way of approaching football and his playing style, which goes right back to his time at Barcelona. He has continued to improve day by day, so in my opinion it's fair that he is considered one of the best coaches in the world.

Man City have impeccable organisation. It is a side that has great individuals but one that nonetheless always play as a team.

Inzaghi: 'We will be ready'

On Lautaro Martínez's influence

He's certainly a leader. He's still very young, but he's just become a world champion, he's already won many trophies here at Inter, and apart from being a very good guy he's got a strong sense of belonging. He doesn't accept the idea of losing and that makes him an extremely good leader.

