Anitta and Burna Boy co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®

Brazilian superstar Anitta and multi-platinum selling Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy were the headliners at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®, with Alesso featured as special guest.

Born in Rio, the 30-year-old Anitta scored her first No1 hit in Brazil with Zen in 2013. A major star across Latin America, the multilingual Anitta is increasingly a global phenomenon, entertaining substantial audiences in the United States, Europe and beyond. "We're going to bring an unmissable show to fans in the stadium and around the world," she said after her appearance with Burna Boy was announced.

Known for his global chart-topping hits Last Last and It's Plenty, Burna Boy brought his energy and signature soulful vibes of afrobeats to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in football. "As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn't get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League," he said before the decider. "Music and football are the ultimate combination."

Swedish sensation Alesso joined the duo on stage as special guest. He and Anitta previously collaborated on their 2017 song Is That for Me.