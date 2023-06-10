UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Erling Haaland tops 2022/23 FedEx Performance Zone rankings

Saturday, June 10, 2023

The Manchester City striker ended the season in No1 spot after contributing an impressive 12 goals in their UEFA Champions League campaign.

Erling Haaland with the UEFA Champions League trophy
Erling Haaland with the UEFA Champions League trophy AFP via Getty Images

Erling Haaland has ended the campaign comfortably clear in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings after managing 12 goals and one assist in his 11 UEFA Champions League outings.

Check out the full rankings

The Man City striker was the top scorer in the competition this season, registering five of his goals in the group stage with the remainder coming in the knockout stages.

The 22-year-old phenomenon became only the third player ever to score five goals in a Champions League game when he achieved the feat in the space of 36 minutes against Leipzig in the last 16, and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé could not keep pace thereafter.

Which matches did Haaland score in during the 2022/23 Champions League?

Group stage, Matchday 1Sevilla 0-4 Man City: 70 mins played, ⚽⚽(20, 67)﻿
Group stage, Matchday 2Man City 2-1 Dortmund: 90 mins, ⚽ (84)
Group stage, Matchday 3Man City 5-0 Copenhagen: 45 mins, ⚽⚽ (7, 32)
Round of 16, second legMan City 7-0 Leipzig: 63 mins, ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ (22pen, 24, 45+2, 53, 57)
Quarter-final, first legMan City 3-0 Bayern: 90 mins, ⚽ (76)
Quarter-final, second legBayern 1-1 Man City: 84 mins, ⚽ (57)

Erling Haaland: Every Champions League goal this season

How did Haaland score his goals in the 2022/23 Champions League?

Minutes: 845
Goals: 12
> Open play: 11, Penalties: 1
> Right foot: 4, Left foot: 7, Header: 1
> Inside area: 12, Outside area: 0
Assists: 1
Shots on target: 26
Shots off target: 9
Blocked shots: 6
Hit woodwork: 1

Haaland's Champions League records, stats

How many goals did Haaland score in the 2022/23 season?

Haaland ended the 2022/23 season with 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions. Away from his feats in the Champions League, the Norwegian struck 36 league goals for City, breaking the previous Premier League record set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

He became the first player in the English top flight to score 50 goals in a season in all competitions since 1931 as City scooped the league and FA Cup, before completing an historic treble by overcoming Inter in the Champions League final.

