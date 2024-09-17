UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Erling Haaland in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Mbappé, Ronaldo, Messi

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Erling Haaland is only 24, but the Manchester City forward has been rewriting record books since he announced himself in the competition with a first-half hat-trick on his debut, also becoming only the third player to score five times in a UEFA Champions League match.

Erling Haaland: His first 35 Champions League goals

How many Champions League goals has Haaland scored?

Erling Haaland has scored 41 goals in just 39 UEFA Champions League appearances, rewriting the record books in the process. Still just 24, the Norway striker is already closing in on the top ten in the list of all-time Champions League scorers.

Haaland in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 40
Goals: 41

By club
Salzburg: 6 games, 8 goals
Dortmund: 13 games, 15 goals
Man City: 21 games, 18 goals

Leeds-born Haaland burst onto the scene at Salzburg in 2019, becoming the first and so far only player to score a first-half hat-trick on his debut, in a 6-2 win against Genk. He scored in his first five appearances in the Champions League (a record eight goals in all), becoming only the third man to achieve the feat after Alessandro Del Piero and Diego Costa.

Haaland departed for Dortmund after the 2019/20 group stage and two goals on his first Champions League appearance for the club took him to double figures in the competition – after a then-record seven games.

Haaland has since set similar marks for 15 goals (12 matches), 20 goals (14) and, following his move to Manchester City in summer 2022, 25 goals (20), 30 goals (25) and 35 goals (27); aged 22 years 272 days, he was also the youngest player to the latter mark. Haaland's Matchday 5 goal against Leipzig in 2023/24 also made him the quickest (35 games) and the youngest (23 years 130 days) to 40 goals in the competition.

How Haaland's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 28
Right foot: 9
Headers: 4

Haaland has taken seven (left-footed) penalties in the competition, scoring six but missing one, at Bayern in the 2022/23 quarter-final second leg.

Haaland's Champions League games

2019/20 (Salzburg/Dortmund)
17/09/2019 Salzburg 6-2 Genk ⚽⚽⚽
02/10/2019 Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg
23/10/2019 Salzburg 2-3 Napoli ⚽⚽
05/11/2019 Napoli 1-1 Salzburg
27/11/2019 Genk 1-4 Salzburg
10/12/2019 Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool
18/02/2020 Dortmund 2-1 Paris ⚽⚽
11/03/2020 Paris 2-0 Dortmund

2020/21 (Dortmund)
20/10/2020 Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
28/10/2020 Dortmund 2-0 Zenit
04/11/2020 Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽
24/11/2020 Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge ⚽⚽
17/02/2021 Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽
09/03/2021 Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla ⚽⚽
06/04/2021 Man City 2-1 Dortmund
14/04/2021 Dortmund 1-2 Man City

All Haaland's Dortmund Champions League goals

2021/22 (Dortmund)
15/09/2021 Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund
19/10/2021 Ajax 4-0 Dortmund
07/12/2021 Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş ⚽⚽

2022/23 (Man City)
06/09/2022 Sevilla 0-4 Man City ⚽⚽
14/09/2022 Man City 2-1 Dortmund
05/10/2022 Man City 5-0 Copenhagen ⚽⚽
25/10/2022 Dortmund 0-0 Man City
22/02/2023 Leipzig 1-1 Man City
14/03/2023 Man City 7-0 Leipzig ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
11/04/2023 Man City 3-0 Bayern
19/04/2023 Bayern 1-1 Man City
09/05/2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Man City
17/05/2023 Man City 4-0 Real Madrid
10/06/2023 Man City 1-0 Inter

2023/24 (Man City)
19/09/2023 Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda
04/10/2023 Leipzig 1-3 Man City
25/10/2023 Young Boys 1-3 Man City ⚽⚽
07/11/2023 Man City 3-0 Young Boys ⚽⚽
28/11/2023 Man City 3-2 Leipzig
13/02/2024 Copenhagen 1-3 Man City
06/03/2024 Man City 3-1 Copenhagen
09/04/2024 Real Madrid 3-3 Man City
17/04/2024 Man City 1-1 Real Madrid (aet, 3-4 pens)

2024/25 (Man City)
18/09/2024 Man City 0-0 Inter

Haaland's stunning Man City winner against Dortmund

Who has Haaland scored against in the Champions League?

Haaland has faced 19 different teams in the Champions League and scored against 14 of them – only Ajax, Manchester City (back when he was at Dortmund), Real Madrid, Inter and Crvena zvezda have successfully kept him out. Eight of his goals have come against Belgian opposition while Sevilla alone have shipped six in three outings.

Opponents GamesGoals
Ajax10
Bayern22
Beşiktaş23
Club Brugge
24
Copenhagen33
Crvena zvezda10
Dortmund21
Genk24
Inter20
Lazio11
Leipzig46
Liverpool21
Man City20
Napoli23
Paris22
Real Madrid40
Sevilla36
Young Boys24
Zenit11
TOTAL4041

When has Haaland scored his Champions League goals?

Haaland's goals have been almost exactly evenly spread across both halves so far, but opposition managers should note that he gets stronger as they wear on. He is most dangerous midway through the second period.

TimeGoals
0–102
11–203
21–305
31–404
41 to half-time6
First half20
46–554
56–654
66–756
76–854
85 to full time3
Second half21
TOTAL41

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Haaland scored?

Haaland has scored two Champions League hat-tricks, the first coming in the first half of his debut against Genk in 2019. He subsequently found the net twice on nine occasions – and became the first player to score multiple times in four consecutive Champions League appearances while at Dortmund – but another treble eluded him until he became only the third player to score five times in a Champions League match in the round of 16 second leg against Leipzig in 2023.

2019/20 highlights: Salzburg 6-2 Genk

Haaland's Champions League goal comparison: Mbappé, Messi, Ronaldo

Haaland hit the ground running in the Champions League, taking just seven games to reach ten goals and another seven to reach 20 – both were records, though Sébastien Haller has since surpassed him in reaching the first landmark after just six games.

Nobody has got close to the mark of 20 goals in just 14 appearances. Harry Kane, his nearest rival, took ten games more; Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (both 36) and Kylian Mbappé (37) took much longer while Ronaldo, who did not score until his 27th Champions League outing, took 56.

Haaland's five-goal haul against Leipzig took him to 30 goals in 25 games, setting another new Champions League record; Ruud van Nistelrooy had the previous best with 34 matches. He then overtook the Dutchman's record of 42 games to be quickest to 35 goals, also reaching the mark at a younger age than previous record holder Kylian Mbappé (23 years 260 days), and repeated the feat for 40 goals (35 games, 23 years 130 days).

Player10 goals20 goals30 goals40 goals
Haaland7 games14*25*35*
Kane122445-
Van Nistelrooy 15273445
Lewandowski
16
364661
Messi23364861
Neymar
19384965
Benzema14345067
Mbappé15375159
Ronaldo
37
567482
Haller6*---

*record

What Champions League records does Haaland hold?

  • Youngest to 15 goals – 20y 126d
  • Quickest to 15 goals – 12 games
  • Youngest to 20 goals – 20y 231d
  • Quickest to 20 goals – 14 games
  • Youngest to 25 goals – 22y 47d
  • Quickest to 25 goals – 20 games
  • Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 236d
  • Quickest to 30 goals – 25 games
  • Youngest to 35 goals – 22y 272d
  • Quickest to 35 goals – 27 games
  • Young to 40 goals – 23y 130d
  • Quickest to 40 goals – 35 games
  • Only player to score first-half hat-trick on competition debut
  • Only player to score multiple times in four consecutive appearances
  • Only player to score more than one goal on competition debut for three different clubs

What Champions League records are in Haaland's sights?

  • Youngest to 50 goals – Lionel Messi (24y 284d)
  • Quickest to 50 goals – Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games)
