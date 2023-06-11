2022/23 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season
Sunday, June 11, 2023
UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, with players from Inter and Real Madrid completing a side dominated by Manchester City.
The team was selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel based on performances in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Defenders
Kyle Walker (Man City)
Rúben Dias (Man City)
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter)
Federico Dimarco (Inter)
Midfielders
John Stones (Man City)
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
Rodri (Man City)
Forwards
Bernardo Silva (Man City)
Erling Haaland (Man City)
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)