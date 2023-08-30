Who is in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage line-up is now set ahead of the draw in Monaco on Thursday.

This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Follow the draw

2023/24 Champions League group stage teams

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli

GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

FRA: Lens, Paris

POR: Benfica, Braga, Porto

NED: Feyenoord, PSV

AUT: Salzburg

SCO: Celtic﻿

SRB: Crvena zvezda

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

BEL: Antwerp

SUI: Young Boys

DEN: Copenhagen

TUR: Galatasaray



The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023

Champions League draw dates Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and final: 15 March 2024

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024