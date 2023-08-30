UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who is in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage?

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage line-up is confirmed following the final three play-off second legs on Wednesday.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage contenders
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage line-up is now set ahead of the draw in Monaco on Thursday.

This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

2023/24 Champions League group stage teams

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin
FRA: Lens, Paris
POR: Benfica, Braga, Porto
NED: Feyenoord, PSV
AUT: Salzburg
SCO: Celtic﻿
SRB: Crvena zvezda
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk
BEL: Antwerp
SUI: Young Boys
DEN: Copenhagen
TUR: Galatasaray

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage
Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023

Champions League draw dates

Group stage: 31 August 2023
Round of 16: 18 December 2023
Quarter-finals, semi-finals and final: 15 March 2024

Knockout phase
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024

