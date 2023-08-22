adidas unveils official match balls of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League

With the group stages of the competitions fast approaching, adidas has revealed the official match balls for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League.

Inspired by the pre-match anthems that reverberate around stadiums at the start of every game, the new designs pay tribute to these iconic symphonies and the irreplaceable feelings of excitement and anticipation that come with them.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League match ball adidas

Set on a metallic silver background, the men's iteration of the official match ball integrates a single letter from the instantly recognisable chorus lyric – 'THE CHAMPIONS' – on to each of the 12 stars, in an opulent calligraphy style. Visual representations of the musical tones of the song interject the stars in striking royal purple, red and blue – colours specifically chosen to represent the footballing royalty competing for the coveted Champions League trophy.

The introduction of a bespoke anthem for the Women's Champions League in the 2021/22 season marked the start of a new dawn for the competition. In honour of that moment, the new design incorporates the lyrics of the song in two of the ball's eye-catching star panels, creating a unique circular text pattern in bright orange. The remaining ten stars feature a wavy purple and pink print, curated using the same words from the anthem, but significantly enlarged to create an abstract and attention-grabbing look.

The match ball for the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League adidas

Both balls are optimised to cope with the demands of the modern game, incorporating a range of adidas performance technology – including a PRISMA surface texture which offers Europe's finest players precision on the ball. The outer texture coating, found on all Champions League and Women's Champions League official match balls, offers secure grip and control on the ball while the thermally bonded seamless construction ensures the balls retain optimum shape to deliver ultimate performance on the pitch.

The new official match balls are available to purchase via adidas stores, selected retail stores, and online at adidas.com/football-balls.