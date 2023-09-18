Champions League Matchday 1: Game-by-game preview

The best of the best compete on the ultimate stage in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage; get all the key information for the first batch of fixtures coming up on Matchday 1.

Tuesday 19 September

There will be some familiar faces pitching up at San Siro this season, including former Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Sandro Tonali. The latter only left for Newcastle in the summer and Milan coach Stefano Pioli is looking forward to their reunion: "Tonali and Donnarumma gave me their all when they were here. We had good times together and I will be pleased to see them again."

Newcastle faced two Italian sides in the 2002/03 Champions League – the last time they reached this stage. They faced Juventus (﻿0-2 a, 1-0 h) in the first group stage and Inter (1-4 h, 2-2 a) in the second.

German opposition will bring back plenty of memories for Fabian Lustenberger, who spent 12 years with Hertha Berlin before joining Young Boys in 2019. The 35-year-old was also YB captain when they beat Leverkusen home and away in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 in 2021 – the last time the Swiss club took on a Bundesliga side in European competition.

YB won one home game in both their previous Champions League group stage campaigns, both 2-1, against Juventus in 2018/19 and Manchester United in 2021/22.

This fixture will conjure up memories of Feyenoord's finest hour when they face Celtic for the first time on the European stage since beating the Bhoys 2-1 to lift this trophy for the only time back in 1970. "Celtic are a big club," said Feyenoord coach Arne Slot. "I've never played against a Scottish team in Europe but they will be a real challenge for us."

Feyenoord have not faced a Scottish club in this competition since that 1970 final.

Slot excited by Feyenoord's Champions League challenge

These sides have not gone head to head in Europe since 2012 but those meetings hold fond memories for Diego Simeone. The Atlético coach had only taken the reins two months earlier but in his first European tie led his side to home and away victories against the Italian outfit with whom he had won a Serie A-Coppa Italia double as a player in 1999/2000. Come the end of that 2011/12 campaign, Simeone and Atlético had lifted the trophy – the coach and club have been inseparable since.

Lazio have played six matches in the Champions League against Spanish opponents. Those games with Real Madrid (four) and Valencia (two) produced a total of 25 goals with Lazio finding the net in every meeting.

The French champions are still yearning for that elusive Champions League trophy and may think being drawn against Dortmund offers a lucky omen. The closest Paris came to lifting this trophy was in 2019/20, when they edged past the German side in the last 16 on their way to reaching the final. Marquinhos is hoping to make life difficult for them again: "Our opponents know that it will be hard for them to come and play at the Parc des Princes. Playing great matches is part of the beauty of this sport. This is also why this competition is very beautiful."

Paris are taking on German opponents in this competition for the fifth consecutive season.

Erling Haaland was the top scorer in the competition last season with 12 goals and was honoured for his achievements with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. Bad news for their Serbian rivals, though, as manager Pep Guardiola is ensuring the striker is not resting on his laurels as City look to defend their title. "He'll be even tougher on me, for sure, and I like it," said Haaland. "I want him to challenge me."

Haaland also became the youngest and quickest player to make it to 35 Champions League goals in total last season.

Barcelona will have a renewed focus on the Champions League having made it through the group stage every year from 2001/02 until the past two seasons, and have added several high-profile names to their ranks as they seek to avoid an unwanted treble. First up are the Belgian debutants, coached by former Blaugrana midfielder Mark van Bommel, who won the trophy with them alongside current coach Xavi Hernández in 2006. "Back to Barcelona," said the Dutchman. "I have won the Champions League with Barça. It's going to be a lovely encounter!"

Antwerp were the last Belgian team to feature in a club final, in the 1993 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Shakhtar coach Patrick van Leeuwen is under no illusions as to how difficult this group is for the Ukrainian champions, making this contest against qualification rivals vital if they are to avoid a sixth successive group stage exit. "All teams want to play football and we have to find our opportunities," he said. "Barcelona and Porto are probably the two favourites in the group, so it will take a lot of energy and concentration from our players."

Shakhtar are without a win in their six previous meetings with Porto in European competition (D3 L3).

Wednesday 20 September

Both these sides came through the play-offs and Galatasaray will be optimistic of getting through the group stage for the first time since 2013/14 given the range of attacking options at Okan Buruk's disposal. Copenhagen edged past Polish champions Raków to make it this far and Jacob Neestrup insists they need to play with more freedom to make an impact here: "I'm looking forward to a group stage where we have to go out and let ourselves loose a bit more."

Okan Buruk was in the starting XI when Galatasaray won both their previous European trophies, the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2000.

A fairy-tale opening game for the German side as their first ever group stage match takes them to the most decorated side in European Cup history, 14-time winners Real Madrid. "Matches against Real Madrid and Napoli are exceptional," said Union president Dirk Zingler after the draw. "Today has made not only me, but many Unioners very happy."

Union's Rani Khedira is the younger brother of Sami Khedira, the midfielder who helped Madrid complete 'La Décima' by winning their tenth European crown in 2014.

A repeat of the dramatic 1999 final was one of the stand-out stories when the draw was made but United face the daunting task of trying to overcome a Bayern side that have won all 12 group stage games in the past two seasons. The Red Devils will also have to cope with England captain Harry Kane in his first game against a club from his home country but history may be on their side here – Kane won only six of his 19 games against United as a Tottenham player and scored a modest five goals.

United have only won one of the eight Champions League games between the sides since that 1999 decider, and lost all three quarter-final ties.

The return of Sergio Ramos was a timely boost to a Sevilla side reeling from defeat in their opening three Liga games and the mentality of the four-time Champions League winner will be crucial to their chances of turning round their early season form. "I had the opportunity to return home, do it as a leader with the hope of lifting a title," the 37-year-old said. "I wake up every day for this goal, I believe we can do it. We know it is very difficult, but the first thing we can do is believe in it."

Sevilla have faced a French side in three of their last five group stage quests, winning three of those six matches against Lyon, Rennes and LOSC Lille.

"There are some beautiful games to play, some very difficult matches as well, and we are looking forward to starting the journey," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following the draw. PSV are one of those tricky games and Gunners fans will need no reminding of how the Dutch side clipped their wings in the 2006/07 round of 16; they also plundered seven goals in their play-off tie against Rangers to book their group stage berth this time around.

Arsenal have not lost to PSV in the Champions League group stage (W2 D2).

"We have the ambition to be competitive and play every game to the end," said Braga coach Artur Jorge after they were paired with one of the stand-out sides of 2022/23, adding: "Napoli dominated the Italian league last season. They are a sleeping giant." The Partenopei were far from dormant in the competition last season, becoming the first Italian team to score 20 times in a Champions League group.

Braga's 2022/23 European campaign was ended by Italian opposition when they were beaten 7-2 on aggregate by Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

The Eagles have impressed in the last two Champions League campaigns, making it to the quarter-finals on both occasions, but are hoping that the desire and competition know-how of the returning Ángel Di María could make the difference this time around. "He didn't want to know what his salary would be," said Rui Costa. "He told me: 'I really want to play for Benfica'."

Salzburg are without a clean sheet in 23 away games in European competition.

"Last season, we went on an incredible run that saw us reach the final in Istanbul and come so close to achieving the dream," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. "We want to do really well again. We're Inter and want to continue to dream." This is the sixth consecutive Champions League group stage where Inter have been paired with a Spanish outfit but last season was the only occasion they tasted victory, when they crucially beat Barcelona 1-0 en route to qualification.

La Real have only won one of their eight games against Italian sides in European competition, losing four.

