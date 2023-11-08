Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Álvaro Morata and Rasmus Højlund lead the way

Rasmus Højlund has joined Álvaro Morata at the front of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorers race after his double at former club Copenhagen on Matchday 4 took him on to five goals for the season.



Højlund scored twice in the first half-hour at Copenhagen, where Manchester Unired eventually lost 4-3, to match the feat of Morata in the first set of Matchday 4 fixtures, the Spain striker having also struck twice as Atlético de Madrid overwhelmed Celtic 6-0.

That puts the pair one ahead of Porto's Evanilson, who added his fourth of the group stage against Antwerp, having become the first player to score a hat-trick in this season's competition in the reverse fixture on Matchday 3. Last term's top scorer Erling Haaland found the net twice against Young Boys to likewise swell his tally to four, a figure shared by Morata's team-mate Antoine Griezmann, with Harry Kane also moving on to six goals with a late double to give Bayern victory against Galatasaray in Munich on Matchday 4.

The leading pack are closely followed by five players on three goals: Julián Álvarez, Jude Bellingham, Gabriel Jesus, Brais Méndez and Danylo Sikan.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 5 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿

5 Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) 4 Evanilson (Porto)

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Erling Haaland (Man City)

4 Harry Kane (Bayern) 3 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

3 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

3 Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad)

3 Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)

Warren Zaïre-Emery provided two assists in Paris's Matchday 3 win at home to Milan to climb to the top of the leaderboard and was joined on three by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka on Matchday 4. The pair are ahead of a group of 17 players including Bayern duo Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich, Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid and Barcelona's İlkay Gündoğan and Raphinha.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

3 Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

2 Przemysław Frankowski (Lens)

2 İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona)

2 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

2 Harry Kane (Bayern)

2 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

2 Rico Lewis (Man City)

2 Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Matthew O'Riley (Celtic)

2 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)

2 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

2 Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray)

2 Xaver Schlager (Leipzig)

2 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

2 Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp)

2 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

Evanilson – Antwerp 1-4 Porto, 25/10/23

2023/24 Champions League stats

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats