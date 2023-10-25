Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Jude Bellingham, Evanilson, Gabriel Jesus, Brais Méndez, Julián Álvarez, Rasmus Højlund, Álvaro Morata

Seven players lead the way in the race to be crowned 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorer with Evanilson and Álvaro Morata joining Jude Bellingham, Gabriel Jesus, Brais Méndez, Julián Álvarez and Rasmus Højlund on three goals in the second installment of Matchday 3 fixtures.

Porto's Evanilson became the first player to score a hat-trick in this season's competition as the Portuguese side won 4-1 at Antwerp, while Morata got Atlético de Madrid's second equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Celtic.

Bellingham, Jesus and Méndez have all have found the net in all three games so far, the former getting Real Madrid's Matchday 3 winner at Braga while Méndez scored the only goal as Real Sociedad took the points at Benfica. Jesus's Matchday 3 strike also proved significant, the Brazilian scoring the decisive goal in Arsenal's 2-1 triumph at Sevilla.

﻿Álvarez came off the bench to hit Manchester City's crucial second of the game in their 3-1 victory at Leipzig in the second set of games. It was the Argentina forward's third goal of the competition having registered twice as a starter on the opening night of the group stage in another 3-1 win, at home to Crvena zvezda.

Denmark youngster Højlund drew a blank on Matchday 3 but was already on three for the season with his double in a 3-2 home defeat by Galatasaray, having struck a consolation in Manchester United's 4-3 loss at Bayern on Matchday 1. That is enough for a share of the lead atop this season's top scorer chart, ahead of a group of 22 players on two apiece that includes the 2022/23 top scorer Erling Haaland, who opened his account in Manchester City's 3-1 win at Young Boys.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 3 Julián Álvarez (Man City)

3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

3 Evanilson (Porto)

3 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿

3 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

3 Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad)

3 Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) 2 Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin)

2 Bruma (Braga)

2 Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda)

2 Casemiro (Man United)

2 Meschack Elia (Young Boys)

2 João Félix (Barcelona)

2 Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic)

2 Galeno (Porto)

2 Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

2 Oscar Gloukh (Salzburg)

2 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla)

2 Erling Haaland (Man City)

2 Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray)

2 Harry Kane (Bayern)

2 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

2 Jamal Musiala (Bayern)

2 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

2 Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)

2 Mathys Tel (Bayern)

2 Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

2 Elye Wahi (Lens)

Warren Zaïre-Emery provided two assists in Paris's Matchday 3 win at home to Milan to climb to the top of the leaderboard, ahead of a group of 13 players including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka Barcelona pair İlkay Gündoğan and Raphinha.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

3 Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

2 Przemysław Frankowski (Lens)

2 İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona)

2 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

2 Harry Kane (Bayern)

2 Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Matthew O'Riley (Celtic)

2 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)

2 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

2 Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray)

2 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

2 Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

Evanilson – Antwerp 1-4 Porto, 25/10/23

2023/24 Champions League stats

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats