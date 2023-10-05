UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Ten different clubs feature in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 2.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 7 points

Defenders

Davide Calabria (Milan) – 9 points

Fabian Schär (Newcastle) – 11 points

Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray) – 10 points

Midfielders

Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda) – 13 points

Miguel Almirón (Newcastle) – 10 points

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 14 points

Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) – 14 points

Forwards

Bruma (Braga) – 13 points

Rasmus Højlund (Man United) – 13 points

Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

