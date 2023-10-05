Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Ten different clubs feature in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 2.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 7 points
Defenders
Davide Calabria (Milan) – 9 points
Fabian Schär (Newcastle) – 11 points
Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray) – 10 points
Midfielders
Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda) – 13 points
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle) – 10 points
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 14 points
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) – 14 points
Forwards
Bruma (Braga) – 13 points
Rasmus Højlund (Man United) – 13 points
Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.