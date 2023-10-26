Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

André Onana (Man United) – 12 points

Defenders

Harry Maguire (Man United) – 14 points

David Raum (Leipzig) – 13 points

Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 10 points

Midfielders

Fermín López (Barcelona) – 15 points

Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris) – 13 points

Xavi Simons (Leipzig) – 12 points

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 12 points

Forwards

Evanilson (Porto) – 16 points

Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) – 12 points

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 12 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.