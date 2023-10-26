Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Check out the Fantasy all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 3.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
André Onana (Man United) – 12 points
Defenders
Harry Maguire (Man United) – 14 points
David Raum (Leipzig) – 13 points
Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 10 points
Midfielders
Fermín López (Barcelona) – 15 points
Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris) – 13 points
Xavi Simons (Leipzig) – 12 points
Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 12 points
Forwards
Evanilson (Porto) – 16 points
Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) – 12 points
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 12 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.