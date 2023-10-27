Priceless Moments of the week: Late drama, landmark goals and instant impacts

Check out the dramatic endings, record-breaking goals and fairy-tale storylines that defined this week's UEFA Champions League games with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week from Matchday 3.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Onana comes to United's rescue

The opening months of André Onana's Manchester United career have certainly been eventful. Conceding seven goals in his first two Champions League games for the three-time winners was not part of the script, nor was Erik ten Hag's men being on the verge of going three group games without a victory when Copenhagen were awarded a last-gasp penalty to rescue a draw at Old Trafford. Onana saved the day, though, thrusting his right hand high to push away Jordan Larsson's spot kick and seal a vital win.

Highlights: Man United 1-0 Copenhagen

Alexis Sánchez sets new landmark

More than a year had passed since Alexis Sánchez last struck in the Champions League and, at the age of 34, time was running out for the Inter midfielder to find the net for a 16th time – the number required to take him past Arturo Vidal and become the all-time leading Chilean goalscorer in the competition. His moment finally arrived in the 19th minute against Salzburg, Sánchez notching the first goal of his second Nerazzurri spell with unerring precision to help guide the hosts to a 2-1 success.

Evanilson wins hat-trick race

There were only three hat-tricks in last season's competition, and the fact that Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland scored them gives an indication of the sort of pedigree required to achieve such a feat. Evanilson appeared unlikely to become the first man to hit a treble this season given he only came on as a substitute in the 44th minute of Porto's 4-1 victory at Antwerp, but in the space of 39 second-half minutes the Brazilian forward did just that, his efforts including a thumping finish for his second and glorious lob to complete his haul.

Highlights: Antwerp 1-4 FC Porto

Gimenez worth the wait

Few players would have been itching to make their Champions League debut this week more than Santiago Gimenez. Suspended for Feyenoord's first two group games, the striker made up for lost time with two predatory finishes as the Dutch side swept aside Lazio 3-1. That ensured the Mexican marksman's purple patch this term continued – Gimenez has now scored in nine successive competitive matches for Feyenoord, racking up 15 goals in those outings.

López the newest kid on the Barça block

The Barcelona production line has gone into overdrive this season. Lamine Yamal, 16, became the youngest player to start a match in Europe's premier club competition on Matchday 2 and 17-year-old Marc Guiu came off the bench to grab the winner in their last league game. The next cab off the rank? Fermín López. The 20-year-old marked his first Champions League start with a rasping finish off the post to set the Catalan club on their way to a 2-1 triumph at home to Shakhtar.