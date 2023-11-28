Champions League permutations: Who's through to the round of 16, who can qualify on Wednesday?

Through to round of 16: Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern*, Dortmund, Inter, Lazio, Leipzig, Man City*, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad

*Group winners

Cannot finish in top two: Antwerp, Benfica, Celtic, Crvena zvezda, Feyenoord, Salzburg, Union Berlin, Young Boys

Can go through to round of 16 on Wednesday: Arsenal, Napoli, PSV

Could be out of top-two contention after Wednesday: Braga, Lens, Man United, Sevilla

Cannot go through or be eliminated on Wednesday: Copenhagen, Galatasaray

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. All times CET.

Last updated: 28 November

Group A

29/11: Galatasaray vs Man United (18:45), Bayern vs Copenhagen (21:00)

12/12: Man United vs Bayern (21:00), Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Bayern are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Galatasaray and Copenhagen cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Man United will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Galatasaray. Man United will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose and Copenhagen beat Bayern.

Group B

29/11: Sevilla vs PSV (18:45), Arsenal vs Lens (21:00)

12/12: Lens vs Sevilla (18:45), PSV vs Arsenal (18:45)

Arsenal will go through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat by Lens or if PSV lose to Sevilla. Arsenal will be confirmed as group winners if they win, or if they draw and PSV do not win.

PSV will go through to the round of 16 if they beat Sevilla and Lens lose to Arsenal.

Lens will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Arsenal and PSV beat Sevilla.

Sevilla will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to PSV, or if Sevilla draw and Lens beat Arsenal. Sevilla will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose and Lens collect more points than Sevilla.

Group C

29/11: Real Madrid vs Napoli (21:00), Braga vs Union Berlin (21:00)

12/12: Napoli vs Braga (21:00), Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Real Madrid are through to the round of 16. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Napoli.

Napoli will go through to the round of 16 if they beat Real Madrid, if they draw and Braga do not beat Union Berlin, or if Braga lose to Union Berlin.

Braga will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Union Berlin, if Braga draw and Napoli do not lose to Real Madrid, or regardless if Napoli win. Braga will be confirmed in third place and the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs if both they and Napoli win.

Union Berlin are unable to finish in the top two. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose.

Group D

29/11: Benfica vs Inter (21:00), Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (21:00)

12/12: Inter vs Real Sociedad (21:00), Salzburg vs Benfica (21:00)

Real Sociedad and Inter are through to the round of 16.

Salzburg are unable to finish in the top two. They will be confirmed in third place and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they collect more points than Benfica.

Benfica are unable to finish in the top two. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they collect fewer points than Salzburg.

Group E

13/12: Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio (21:00), Celtic vs Feyenoord (21:00)

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group F

13/12: Dortmund vs Paris (21:00), Newcastle vs Milan (21:00)

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group G

13/12: Leipzig vs Young Boys (18:45), Crvena zvezda vs Man City (18:45)

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group H

13/12: Porto vs Shakhtar (21:00), Antwerp vs Barcelona (21:00)

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.