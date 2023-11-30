Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation. Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 8 points

Defenders

Lewin Blum (Young Boys) – 16 points

Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 15 points

João Cancelo (Barcelona) – 14 points

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 12 points

Phil Foden (Man City) – 17 points

Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray) – 21 points

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 14 points

João Mário (Benfica) – 21 points

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 12 points

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 12 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.