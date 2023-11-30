Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Players from Arsenal, Real Madrid and Galatasaray are represented in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 5.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation. Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 8 points
Defenders
Lewin Blum (Young Boys) – 16 points
Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 15 points
João Cancelo (Barcelona) – 14 points
Midfielders
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 12 points
Phil Foden (Man City) – 17 points
Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray) – 21 points
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 14 points
João Mário (Benfica) – 21 points
Forwards
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 12 points
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 12 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.