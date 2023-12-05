Champions League Matchday 6: Game-by-game preview

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage is coming to an end; get abreast of the final batch of fixtures coming up on Matchday 6.

Play Champions League Predictor

Tuesday 12 December

Defeats on Matchday 5 ensured that neither of these teams can reach the last 16 but a place in the UEFA Europa League is up for grabs, and Sevilla will have to win if they are to deny the French side that berth. "We can see that we're growing with every match, in both the good and bad moments," said Lens coach Franck Haise. "If we can manage to create some more memories for a club that hasn't been in Europe for many years, with many inexperienced players, and an inexperienced club in general at this level, then I hope we can."

Did you know?

Sevilla have won only two of their last 19 Champions League matches (D8 L9).

Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 PSV

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was pleased the Gunners sealed top spot in the section by beating Lens 6-0 but has challenged his players to build on that success. "I'm very happy," he said. "We had the chance to qualify and win the group. We've done that in a great way. The players deserve a lot of credit. We have done the job that was required of us: to be there in February. Now the team has to keep evolving and being consistent." Not falling into the same trap as last season's Europa League group stage – where they were beaten at PSV after confirming qualification to the last 16 – would surely represent the sort of progress Arteta is looking for.

Did you know?

PSV have won successive Champions League matches (group stage to final) for the first time since the 2006/07 season – when they won three in a row in the group stage.

Highlights: Arsenal 6-0 Lens

Picked your Fantasy side?

United must win and hope the other game in this group ends in a draw if they are to find their way into the round of 16 – a tough assignment against the runaway Group A winners. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes insists they can take the final step if they improve on their decision-making from the 3-3 draw at Galatasaray. "We have to keep our heads up and understand it's about finding the right pass to the player who is free, trying to get [the ball] to the one who is in the best position and not taking the chance ourselves. We have to put the team first," he said.

Did you know?

Bayern are unbeaten in a competition record 39 Champions League group stage matches (W35 D4), since a 3-0 defeat against Paris in September 2017.

Highlights: Galatasaray 3-3 Man United

Copenhagen have taken four points from their last two games after following up their victory over Man United with a draw at Bayern, meaning they will be guaranteed a place in the last 16 should they beat Galatasaray. Midfielder Rasmus Falk was already looking forward to this decider after the stalemate in Munich, saying: "It was such an important point for us so we can finish the job at home. Our goal is to continue in the Champions League. The game against Galatasaray will be crazy. We know what we need and we'll give everything to keep our place in the tournament."

Did you know?

Galatasaray have lost only two of their 11 UEFA club competition matches this season (W6 D3).

Highlights: Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen

Braga winger Álvaro Djaló was optimistic as the Portuguese side kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin, despite playing an hour with only ten men. "Even with just ten players, we managed to work very well collectively and get a point," he said. "Qualification is difficult, Napoli are a complicated opponent, but we will maintain our identity, play eye-to-eye and go to Italy to win in what will be an all-or-nothing match." Napoli, though, only need a draw to guarantee their place in the round of 16.

Did you know?

Napoli have lost only three of their last 17 Champions League group stage matches (W10 D4).

Highlights: Braga 1-1 Union Berlin

Real Madrid are assured of top spot after their 4-2 success against Napoli, meaning it's all about Union as they complete their maiden Champions League campaign with a stellar tie, and knowing a Europa League place is still up for grabs. "What could be better than playing against Real Madrid in front of 70,000 fans at the Olympiastadion?" said midfielder Robin Gosens. "Against Real, we've got to put everything on the table to try and reach the Europa League. It's an all-or-nothing game at home against Real, a team that epitomises the Champions League."

Did you know?

Real Madrid have won 13 and drawn one of their last 15 Champions League group stage matches.

Highlights: Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli

Imanol Alguacil is revelling in Real Sociedad's scrap for top spot with the Italian giants, with both teams already qualified and each sitting on 11 points. "You can imagine what it means, can't you, to be able to go into the last matchday depending on yourself," said La Real's coach. "That's the best news. Also, in a strong and difficult Champions League group, we haven't lost a game yet and that means the team is playing and competing very well. Let's see if we are able to keep this level because it's not going to be easy, but we are going to do it."

Did you know?

Inter have lost only one of their last ten Champions League group stage matches (W6 D3).

Highlights: Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg

Benfica can still pip Salzburg for third place following their pulsating 3-3 draw with Inter, a game hat-trick hero João Mário reflected on before turning his attention to their final assignment. "This is a reflection of our campaign in the Champions League this season," he said. "We have paid dearly for some mistakes, and in this competition it's like that. There's a tiny chance of reaching the Europa League. That is what we aim for and we're going to keep on trying because if we can have a first half like this one against a strong side like Inter, you have to at least try to do the same against Salzburg."

Did you know?

Benfica are without a win in their last seven UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L5).

Highlights: Benfica 3-3 Inter

Wednesday 13 December

Leipzig midfielder Nicolas Seiwald reflected on their 3-2 defeat at Man City that confirmed the Bundesliga side's place in the last 16 as group runners-up. "It was so difficult to keep the intensity up over 90 minutes, and Man City pounced on that," he said. "The first half has shown us that we can keep up with top teams over 45 minutes, now we just have to do that over 90." Raphael Wicky's team will play Europa League football in the spring so the pressure is off for the Swiss outfit. "We set the objective that we would like to still be in Europe in 2024, which we achieved," said the Young Boys coach. "I think we can be very proud of what we have done."

Did you know?

Young Boys' 2-0 win over Crvena zvezda on Matchday 5 was the first time they have kept a clean sheet in a Champions League group stage match.

Highlights: Young Boys 2-0 Crvena zvezda

City's victory over Leipzig sealed top spot and midfielder Phil Foden is looking forward to the game against eliminated Crvena zvezda without the stress of worrying about qualification. "It's such a nice feeling to go into the last game [as group winners]," he said. "We deserve to be in the position we are, so we can enjoy ourselves and not feel any pressure. It's always nice when you qualify early and the pressure isn't on in the last game." Meanwhile, home coach Barak Bakhar is hoping to restore some pride in his team's final outing, saying: "The fault lies with all of us. It is a failure that we finished last in the group."

Did you know?

Man City have scored three goals in each of their last six Champions League group stage matches.

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Leipzig

First place is on the line in the Spanish capital, with Lazio needing a victory to deny Diego Simeone's men that honour. Atlético have not finished top of their section in their past six attempts, failing to qualify on two occasions – a fact that is not lost on the Argentinian coach. "It's always important to finish as high as possible but it's been years since we've been able to reach the end [of the group stage] with this peace of mind," he said. Lazio midfielder Nicolò Rovella insists his team are focused on the summit, saying: "We will definitely play to win in Madrid. It will be a crucial game."

Did you know?

Lazio have won successive Champions League group stage matches for the first time since 2001/02.

Highlights: Feyenoord 1-3 Atlético de Madrid

Feyenoord are certain to finish third, meaning Celtic's goal from this meeting will be to at least end the group stage with a victory to their name. Goalkeeper Joe Hart was frank in his assessment of the Scottish side in this campaign and where they need to improve if they are to claim the points in this final encounter. "It's not just about playing good football, it's about getting results," he said. "I think we do fight but we're not a 100-minute fighting team in the Champions League. When the tiredness kicks in, that's when we need to go again."

Did you know?

Celtic are without a win in their last 15 Champions League group stage matches (D3 L12), since a 3-0 victory away at Anderlecht in September 2017.

Highlights: Lazio 2-0 Celtic

Dortmund's fine 3-1 success at Milan rubber-stamped their place in the round of 16 and Paris will join them, as group winners, if they can beat the German outfit for the second time in this section. "The most important thing is to focus on ourselves," said coach Luis Enrique. "If we win, we're going to finish first, but even if we lose, we could go through to the next phase. It's so complicated, but I hope we can make it easier by winning against Dortmund." Borussia defender Mats Hummels insists his team will not hold back against Enrique's men. "We want to get first spot and avoid the crazy good teams," he said. "We don't want to go out in the round of 16."

Did you know?

Paris have scored in each of their last 49 Champions League group stage matches, since a 1-0 defeat away to Real Madrid in November 2015.

Highlights: Milan 1-3 Dortmund

These sides will be keeping a close eye on the Paris scoreline but know they have to win regardless if they are to have any hope of snatching a place in the round of 16. Midfielder Bruno Guimarães believes the Magpies can beat the odds to progress, saying: "We have to keep the faith. We still have one game at home and hope our fans make an amazing atmosphere, and we can do what we have to do." The message is the same from the Milan camp, though, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek dreaming of a triumphant return to England. "We need to remain hopeful we can do the job in Newcastle," he said.

Did you know?

Milan have only scored three goals across their last seven Champions League matches.

Highlights: Paris 1-1 Newcastle

Both teams sit on nine points in Group H and it all comes down to this head-to-head meeting for a last-16 berth, with Porto holding a slight advantage given they only need a draw to advance. The Ukrainian side believe a fairy-tale progression is still on the cards, however. "No one expected us to be in contention for the knockouts heading into the final matchday, but this is our little dream. We hope to realise it," said defender Valeriy Bondar, with midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov adding: "We can allow ourselves to dream a bit. It will be the decisive game, full of emotions."

Did you know?

Shakhtar have won successive Champions League group stage matches for the first time since the 2017/18 season, when they won back-to-back games against Feyenoord.

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Antwerp

The visitors only need a point to be absolutely sure of first place, while the home side require one to avoid ending the group stage with six defeats. Barcelona defender Jules Koundé outlined their relief at qualifying with a game to spare thanks to their 2-1 success over Porto on Matchday 5. "We feel really satisfied, really happy to qualify for the knockout round after two straight seasons without staying in this competition," he said. "It's demanding here at Barcelona."

Did you know?

Antwerp are the only team in this season's group stage yet to pick up a point.

Highlights: Barcelona 2-1 FC Porto

Get the Champions League app!