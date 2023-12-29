Kane, Mbappé, Haaland: Who was the top scorer in 2023?
Friday, December 29, 2023
Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are among the names who make up the top scorers in the 2023 calendar year.
Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé have finished as the top Europe-based goalscorers for club and country in 2023. Kane scored a total of 52 goals for Tottenham, Bayern and England in the last 12 months, while Mbappé got the same number for Paris and France.
Erling Haaland was just behind the duo after netting 50 times in 2023 for Manchester City and Norway.
Who was the top scorer for club and country in 2023?
52 in 57 Harry Kane (Tottenham/Bayern & England)
52 in 53 Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France)
50 in 60 Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)
40 in 60 Romelu Lukaku (Inter/Roma & Belgium)
39 in 64 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord & Mexico)
37 in 67 Lautaro Martínez (Inter & Argentina)
36 in 47 Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray)
36 in 63 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar & Greece)
36 in 61 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)
34 in 47 Victor Osimhen (Napoli & Nigeria)
32 in 51 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven)
31 in 54 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
For a top-flight club in the top 15 European leagues (including domestic cups, excluding UEFA qualifiers and friendlies) and senior international team (including friendlies).
Who was the top scorer in all men's UEFA competitions (club and country) in 2023?
21 Romelu Lukaku
18 Erling Haaland
13 Zeki Amdouni
12 Rasmus Højlund
12 Harry Kane
12 Kylian Mbappé
Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA club competitions in 2023 (group stage to final)?
12 Erling Haaland
10 Gift Orban
7 Zeki Amdouni
7 Victor Boniface
7 Arthur Cabral
7 Romelu Lukaku
7 Vangelis Pavlidis
6 Hugo Cuypers
6 João Pedro
Who were the top scorers in each men's UEFA club competition in 2023?
UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland, Manchester City (12)
UEFA Europa League: Victor Boniface, Leverkusen (7)
UEFA Europa Conference League: Gift Orban, Gent (10)
Calendar year top scorers
2022: Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France) 56 goals from 56 games
2021: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) 69 goals from 59 games
2020: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) 47 goals from 44 games
2019: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) 54 goals from 58 games
2018: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 51 goals from 54 games
2017: Harry Kane (Tottenham & England) 56 goals from 52 games
2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 59 goals from 62 games
2015: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 57 goals from 57 games
2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 61 goals from 60 games
2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 69 goals from 59 games
2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 91 goals from 69 games
2011: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 60 goals from 60 games