Kane, Mbappé, Haaland: Who was the top scorer in 2023?

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé have finished as the top Europe-based goalscorers for club and country in 2023. Kane scored a total of 52 goals for Tottenham, Bayern and England in the last 12 months, while Mbappé got the same number for Paris and France.

Erling Haaland was just behind the duo after netting 50 times in 2023 for Manchester City and Norway.

Who was the top scorer for club and country in 2023?

52 in 57 Harry Kane (Tottenham/Bayern & England)

52 in 53 Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France)

50 in 60 Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)

40 in 60 Romelu Lukaku (Inter/Roma & Belgium)

39 in 64 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord & Mexico)

37 in 67 Lautaro Martínez (Inter & Argentina)

36 in 47 Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray)

36 in 63 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar & Greece)

36 in 61 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)

34 in 47 Victor Osimhen (Napoli & Nigeria)

32 in 51 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven)

31 in 54 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

For a top-flight club in the top 15 European leagues (including domestic cups, excluding UEFA qualifiers and friendlies) and senior international team (including friendlies).

Who was the top scorer in all men's UEFA competitions (club and country) in 2023?

21 Romelu Lukaku

18 Erling Haaland

13 Zeki Amdouni

12 Rasmus Højlund

12 Harry Kane

12 Kylian Mbappé

Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA club competitions in 2023 (group stage to final)?

12 Erling Haaland

10 Gift Orban

7 Zeki Amdouni

7 Victor Boniface

7 Arthur Cabral

7 Romelu Lukaku

7 Vangelis Pavlidis

6 Hugo Cuypers

6 João Pedro

Who were the top scorers in each men's UEFA club competition in 2023?

UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland, Manchester City (12)

UEFA Europa League: Victor Boniface, Leverkusen (7)

UEFA Europa Conference League: Gift Orban, Gent (10)



