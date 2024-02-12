Champions League group stage recap: Home comforts key for Lazio

Lazio will feature in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for just the third time in 23 years after some impressive home form helped them progress from Group E as runners-up.

Round of 16: Lazio vs Bayern

Campaign so far

Group E runners-up: W3 D1 L2 F7 A7

Top scorer: Ciro Immobile (3)

19/09: Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid – Provedel 90+5; Barrios 29﻿

04/10: Celtic 1-2 Lazio – Furuhashi 12; Vecino 29, Pedro Rodríguez 90+5

25/10: Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio – Giménez 31 74, Zerrouki 45+2; Pedro Rodríguez 83(p)

07/11: Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord – Immobile 45+1

28/11: Lazio 2-0 Celtic – Immobile 82 85

13/12: Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Lazio – Griezmann 6, Lino 51

Highlights: Celtic 1-2 Lazio

Campaign in ten words: Two Immobile-inspired home wins led to place in knockout stage.

UEFA.com reporter's view Lazio's form at Stadio Olimpico, where they collected seven of their ten points in Group E, laid the foundation for qualification. The poster boy was Ciro Immobile, who scored the only goal against Feyenoord on Matchday 4 before repeating his match-winning heroics against Celtic – this time from the bench. Those two victories came on the back of a heavy defeat in Rotterdam, but Maurizio Sarri's team had already shown character by holding Atlético thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser by goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

How do Lazio play?

Sarri's Lazio are devoted to 4-3-3. Luis Alberto is offered the most freedom in a three-man midfield, with Patric and Alessio Romagnoli providing solidity and goalkeeper Provedel a reliable base for the defence. Lazio's success in 2022/23 was built on a miserly defence (they finished their Serie A campaign with 21 clean sheets) as well as Mattia Zaccagni's ten league goals – two qualities that the Biancocelesti are finding hard to rediscover this term.

Ivan Provedel – 28 points

Ciro Immobile – 27 points

Manuel Lazzari, Patric – 22 points

Highlights: Lazio 2-0 Celtic

Key stats

• None of Lazio's last 44 Champions League group matches (includes both first and second group stage) have finished goalless.

• On Matchdays 4 and 5, Lazio won successive Champions League group stage games for the first time since 2001/02.

• Immobile has scored eight goals in his last 11 Champions League appearances (group stage to final).

Squad changes

In: none

Out: Andrea Petta

