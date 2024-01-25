Champions League group stage recap: Leipzig's entertainers progress

Leipzig were one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, with their six matches yielding a total of 23 goals as they finished runners-up in their section.

Round of 16: Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Campaign so far

Highlights: Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys

Group G runners-up: W4 D0 L2 F13 A10

Top scorer: Loïs Openda (4)

19/09: Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig – Elia 33; Simakan 3, X. Schlager 73, Šeško 90+2

04/10: Leipzig 1-3 Man City – Openda 48; Foden 25, Álvarez 84, Doku 90+2

25/10: Leipzig 3-1 Crvena zvezda – Raum 12, Simons 59, Olmo 84; Stamenic 70

07/11: Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig – Henrichs 81 (og); Simons 8, Openda 77

28/11: Man City 3-2 Leipzig – Haaland 54, Foden 70, Álvarez 87; Openda 13 33

13/12: Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys – Šeško 51, Forsberg 56; Colley 53

Campaign in ten words: Short against City again but too strong for the rest.

UEFA.com reporter's view Leipzig have plenty of reasons to be satisfied with their group stage campaign. Although they have previously made it to the knockout stage three times, they had never qualified as early as Matchday 4 before – and that despite a home defeat by Manchester City. They will hope to build further confidence and consistency in the lead-up to the round of 16.

How do Leipzig play?

Under Marco Rose, Leipzig play an exciting brand of attacking football fuelled by young star players such as Xavi Simons and summer signing Loïs Openda. They can at times struggle to maintain intensity over the full 90 minutes, which can leave their defence exposed to late pressure, but all in all this is a team on the up.

Xavi Simons – 33 points

Xaver Schlager – 31 points

Loïs Openda – 30 points

Highlights: Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig

Key stats

• Leipzig have won eight of their last ten Champions League group stage matches (L2).

• Leipzig have only failed to score in one of their last 20 Champions League group stage matches.

• Openda has now scored four goals in his last five Champions League matches.

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

Sign up for a free MyUEFA account to watch live streams and on-demand content, play games and challenge your friends, win money-can’t-buy prizes, and apply for tickets to Europe’s biggest games.