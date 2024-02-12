adidas unveils the Official 2024 UEFA Champions League Final Ball

Official match ball supplier adidas have unveiled the ball that will be used for the remainder of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season, culminating in the final at Wembley Stadium on 1 June: the UCL Pro Ball London.

The eye-catching design celebrates the final host city, London, with vibrant graphics featuring two roaring lions fighting among the stars. The lion is symbolic of the rich history and culture of the UK and its capital city, and also represents the bravery and strength of the players and the majesty of European club football's most coveted trophy.

The ball features a range of adidas performance technology, including an innovative PRISMA surface texture that provides Europe's elite players even more precision. The outer texture coating offers secure grip and complete control, while the thermally-bonded seamless construction guarantees ultimate performance.

adidas has been a proud official match ball supplier of the UEFA Champions League since 2001, enjoying a hugely successful partnership across both the men's and women's competitions.

The UCL Pro Ball London is available to purchase in adidas stores and online here.