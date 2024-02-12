Thomas Müller on Bayern's Wembley memories, Harry Kane's impact and Champions League ambitions

Experienced Bayern forward Thomas Müller achieved a personal milestone in the group stage of this season's Champions League, becoming one of just 20 players to reach 150 appearances in UEFA club competition.

Round of 16: Lazio vs Bayern

Ever the team player, however, the German international will no doubt have his eyes set on bigger and better things as he hopes to help inspire his side to the final of this season's competition at Wembley – the same stadium where he won his first of two Champions League titles in 2012/13 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Dortmund.

Thomas Müller in the Champions League Appearances: 147

Goals: 53

Assists: 33

Record: W104 D17 L26

Titles won: 2 (2013, 2020)

Müller talked UEFA.com through his memories of that famous night, as well as giving his verdict on two impressive team-mates and spelling out his ambitions for the rest of this season.

On Wembley memories

It's hard to describe those emotions. You have to look at the photos and the videos, you have to look [scorer of the winning goal] Arjen Robben in the eye and see how all of our team-mates, me included, jump on him. Pictures speak louder than words.

Of course, you could say now: "OK, perhaps [Wembley] is a good omen." But I don't believe in that to be honest. We have to put in the work again. But sure, I won my first Champions League title in that stadium. That's something very special for a footballer and it's a big dream, so we want to go back there again. Of course, the city of London has always had huge significance for us since the victory. We always like coming to London.

2013 final highlights: Bayern 2-1 Dortmund

On team-mate Jamal Musiala

I've known Jamal since he took his first steps here with the senior team. One of his good qualities is that he always asks questions. He's tried to learn by watching the older players and it shows. He doesn't rely on his talent for dribbling, but instead he wants to improve. We have a good relationship, even though we're rivals in theory [positionally].

Bayern vs Lazio: Musiala's first Champions League goal

On Harry Kane's impact

So far it has been "amazing", as the English would say, not just in terms of statistics or goals but also how he handles himself as a person as well as a player, the way he does it all. He isn't selfish and thinking "Goal, goal, goal". He just plays his football.

It's team play. He gives his all to ensure in the end that the team wins and is a very funny guy off the pitch, so it's awesome.

Thomas Müller: Every Champions League goal

On extending Bayern's unbeaten group stage record

The most important thing is to reach the next round. In the knockout stages everything starts from scratch again. It just gives you a good feeling and you don't want to be under pressure in your last group stage game in case you get knocked out.

For this reason, we felt good about it. We achieved an unbeaten record in the group stage and that's all nice and it shows our quality. But if you want to win the Champions League you have to come out on top in the knockout stages.