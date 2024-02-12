UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Champions League round of 16 first legs: Possible line-ups and team news

Monday, February 12, 2024

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the round of 16 first-leg line-ups.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish in training on Monday
Manchester City's Jack Grealish in training on Monday AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg matches.

We've also got the details on which players are suspended and which are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Play Fantasy Football

Tuesday 13 February

Copenhagen vs Man City 

Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, McKenna, Diks, Jelert; Mattsson, Falk, Diogo Gonçalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri
Out: Lerager (suspended), Sander (knee), Khocholava (knee), Boilesen (knee), Meling (thigh)
Doubtful: none

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Álvarez, Haaland
Out: none
Doubtful: none

Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Henrichs, Orbán, Klostermann, Raum; Seiwald, Schlager; Olmo, Simons; Openda, Šeško
Out: Haidara (knee)
Doubtful: none

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Brahim Díaz; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo
Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Alaba (knee), Bellingham (ankle)
Doubtful: Rüdiger (knee), Nacho (muscle fatigue)

Play Predictor

Wednesday 14 February

Paris vs Real Sociedad

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernández; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Škriniar (ankle)
Doubtful: none

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Galán, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Traoré; Merino, Zubimendi, Méndez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea
Out: Elustondo (suspended), Odriozola (knee), Carlos Fernández (meniscus), Tierney (hamstring), Becker (groin)
Doubtful: Oyarzabal (muscular)

Lazio vs Bayern

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Romagnoli, Mario Gila, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Felipe Anderson
Out: Renzetti (suspended)﻿
Doubtful: Patric (shoulder), Zaccagni (toe)

Bayern: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Out: Coman (hamstring), Gnabry (groin), Laimer (calf), Peretz (knee), Sarr (knee)
Doubtful: Davies (muscular), Zaragoza (illness)

Download: Champions League app

Tuesday 20 February

PSV vs Dortmund

PSV: Benítez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano
Out: Lang (hamstring), Bella-Kotchap (shoulder)
Doubtful: Til (knock)

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Salih Özcan; Malen, Sancho, Bynoe-Gittens, Füllkrug
Out: Nmecha (hip)
Doubtful: none

Inter vs Atlético de Madrid

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Thuram
Out: none
Doubtful: Frattesi (thigh)

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Riquelme, Hermoso, Witsel, Savić, Marcos Llorente; Barrios, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Depay
Out: Lemar (Achilles), Azpilicueta (meniscus), Giménez (muscular), Morata (knee)
Doubtful: none

Wednesday 21 February

Napoli vs Barcelona

Napoli: Meret; Østigård, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus; Di Lorenzo, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Mazzocchi; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: none
Doubtful: none

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, João Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gündoğan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri
Out: Balde (muscle tear), Gavi (knee), Alonso (back), Ferran Torres (hamstring)
Doubtful: João Félix (ankle)

Porto vs Arsenal

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, Wendell; Varela, Nico González; Galeno, Pepê, Francisco Conceição; Evanilson
Out: Marcano (knee)

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Ødegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Trossard
Out: Partey (thigh), Timber (knee), Fábio Vieira (groin), Zinchenko (calf)
Doubtful: Jesus (knee)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, February 12, 2024