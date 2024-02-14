Quiz Arena launches – Test your Champions League knowledge!

The Quiz Arena is the ultimate test of UEFA Champions League knowledge and is now open for you to enter!

There are two different quizzes, with the Daily Quiz offering a selection of fantastic prizes for those who can make their way to the top of a highly-competitive leaderboard.

The Daily Quiz

In this quiz, you have to answer ten Champions League questions on 19 separate days. The quiz opened on Monday 5 February 2024 and will continue until all the Champions League round of 16 ties have played out.

Players will score points for all their correct answers and those who make it to the upper echelons of the leaderboard will scoop various prizes and digital achievements.

Gold prize: A trip for two, including accommodation and tickets, to the 2024 Champions League final in London.

Silver prize: A Football jersey and an official Champions League match ball.

Bronze prize: An official Champions League match ball.

The Random Quiz

This 'Always On' Quiz enables players to sharpen their skills by tackling batches of random questions without any restrictions on time or quantity.

While players will accumulate points and earn digital achievements, there won't be any prizes on offer in this game.

Head to the Quiz Arena now!