Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 8 points

Marquinhos (Paris) – 11 points

Mario Gila (Lazio) – 8 points

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 8 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 13 points

Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) – 12 points

Magnus Mattsson (Copenhagen) – 8 points

Phil Foden (Man City) – 11 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.