Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Article summary
Man City, Paris and Real Madrid all have three players in the first Fantasy Football Team of the Week of the knockout stage.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Defenders
Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 8 points
Marquinhos (Paris) – 11 points
Mario Gila (Lazio) – 8 points
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Midfielders
Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 8 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 13 points
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) – 12 points
Magnus Mattsson (Copenhagen) – 8 points
Phil Foden (Man City) – 11 points
Forwards
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 9 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.