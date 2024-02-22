Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on X, formerly Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Yann Sommer (Inter) – 6 points

Defenders

Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid) – 7 points

Otávio (Porto) – 10 points

Stefan de Vrij (Inter) – 8 points

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 8 points

Wendell (Porto) – 7 points

Midfielders

Joey Veerman (PSV) – 7 points

Galeno (Porto) – 12 points

Forwards

Marko Arnautović (Inter) – 8 points

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 9 points

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.