Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Six different clubs feature in the Fantasy Football Team of the Week for the second week of round of 16 first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on X, formerly Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Yann Sommer (Inter) – 6 points
Defenders
Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid) – 7 points
Otávio (Porto) – 10 points
Stefan de Vrij (Inter) – 8 points
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 8 points
Wendell (Porto) – 7 points
Midfielders
Joey Veerman (PSV) – 7 points
Galeno (Porto) – 12 points
Forwards
Marko Arnautović (Inter) – 8 points
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 9 points
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – 6 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.