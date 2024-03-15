Champions League quarter-finals: Previous meetings and head-to-head records

The last eight standing in the UEFA Champions League now know their possible routes to the 2024 final at Wembley. UEFA.com looks at each team's record against their quarter-final opponents, and the other sides who they could meet.

It is now an open competition, so for the first time this campaign clubs can face teams from their same domestic league. The previous meetings tallied below, however, include UEFA club competitions only; domestic results are not counted.

Quarter-finalsBayern P12 W3 D2 L7 F13 A27

Semi-finals

Man City N/A*

Real Madrid P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Final

Atlético P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22

Dortmund P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8

﻿Paris P4 W1 D3 L0 F5 A4﻿

Quarter-finals

Dortmund P6 W2 D1 L3 F5 A8

Semi-finals

Barcelona P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3*

Paris N/A

Final

Arsenal P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13

﻿Man City P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1﻿

Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16*

Quarter-finals

Paris P13 W5 D4 L4 F24 A21

Barcelona's historic 2017 comeback against Paris

Semi-finals

Atlético P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5*

Dortmund P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A2

Final

Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11

Bayern P15 W2 D2 L11 F16 A37

Man City P6 W5 D0 L1 F12 A5

﻿Real Madrid P8 W2 D3 L3 F10 A13*

Quarter-finals

Arsenal P12 W7 D2 L3 F27 A13

Semi-finals

Man City P8 W3 D1 L4 F11 A13

﻿Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41﻿

Final

﻿Atlético P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5

Barcelona P15 W11 D2 L2 F37 A16

Dortmund P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*

Paris P13 W7 D0 L6 F18 A15



Quarter-finals

Atlético P6 W3 D1 L2 F8 A5

Semi-finals

﻿Barcelona P4 W0 D2 L2 F2 A6

Paris P6 W1 D3 L2 F4 A7

Final

Arsenal P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10

﻿Bayern P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*

Man City P6 W1 D2 L3 F5 A7

Real Madrid P14 W3 D5 L6 F19 A24

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid P10 W4 D3 L3 F17 A14

Last season's semi-final: Man City 4-0 Real Madrid

Semi-finals

Arsenal N/A*

Bayern P8 W4 D1 L2 F13 A11

Final

﻿Atlético P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Barcelona P6 W1 D0 L5 F5 A12

Dortmund P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A5

Paris P7 W4 D2 L1 F9 A6

Quarter-finals

Barcelona P13 W4 D4 L5 F21 A24

Semi-finals

Atlético N/A

Dortmund P6 W2 D3 L1 F7 A4

Final

Arsenal P4 W0 D3 L1 F4 A5

﻿Bayern P13 W6 D0 L7 F15 A18

Man City P7 W1 D2 L4 F6 A9

Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15

Quarter-finals

Man City P10 W3 D3 L4 F14 A17

Semi-finals

Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39

Final

﻿Atlético P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11*

Barcelona P8 W3 D3 L2 F13 A10*

﻿Dortmund P14 W6 D5 L3 F24 A19

﻿Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16

* UEFA club competitions only