Champions League quarter-finals: Previous meetings and head-to-head records
Friday, March 15, 2024
UEFA.com looks at the head-to-head records of the last eight standing in the UEFA Champions League.
The last eight standing in the UEFA Champions League now know their possible routes to the 2024 final at Wembley. UEFA.com looks at each team's record against their quarter-final opponents, and the other sides who they could meet.
It is now an open competition, so for the first time this campaign clubs can face teams from their same domestic league. The previous meetings tallied below, however, include UEFA club competitions only; domestic results are not counted.
Arsenal (ENG)
Quarter-finalsBayern P12 W3 D2 L7 F13 A27
Semi-finals
Man City N/A*
Real Madrid P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0
Final
Atlético P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22
Dortmund P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8
Paris P4 W1 D3 L0 F5 A4
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Quarter-finals
Dortmund P6 W2 D1 L3 F5 A8
Semi-finals
Barcelona P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3*
Paris N/A
Final
Arsenal P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13
Man City P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16*
Barcelona (ESP)
Quarter-finals
Paris P13 W5 D4 L4 F24 A21
Semi-finals
Atlético P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5*
Dortmund P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A2
Final
Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11
Bayern P15 W2 D2 L11 F16 A37
Man City P6 W5 D0 L1 F12 A5
Real Madrid P8 W2 D3 L3 F10 A13*
Bayern (GER)
Quarter-finals
Arsenal P12 W7 D2 L3 F27 A13
Semi-finals
Man City P8 W3 D1 L4 F11 A13
Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41
Final
Atlético P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5
Barcelona P15 W11 D2 L2 F37 A16
Dortmund P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*
Paris P13 W7 D0 L6 F18 A15
Dortmund (GER)
Quarter-finals
Atlético P6 W3 D1 L2 F8 A5
Semi-finals
Barcelona P4 W0 D2 L2 F2 A6
Paris P6 W1 D3 L2 F4 A7
Final
Arsenal P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10
Bayern P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*
Man City P6 W1 D2 L3 F5 A7
Real Madrid P14 W3 D5 L6 F19 A24
Manchester City (ENG)
Quarter-finals
Real Madrid P10 W4 D3 L3 F17 A14
Semi-finals
Arsenal N/A*
Bayern P8 W4 D1 L2 F13 A11
Final
Atlético P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0
Barcelona P6 W1 D0 L5 F5 A12
Dortmund P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A5
Paris P7 W4 D2 L1 F9 A6
Paris (FRA)
Quarter-finals
Barcelona P13 W4 D4 L5 F21 A24
Semi-finals
Atlético N/A
Dortmund P6 W2 D3 L1 F7 A4
Final
Arsenal P4 W0 D3 L1 F4 A5
Bayern P13 W6 D0 L7 F15 A18
Man City P7 W1 D2 L4 F6 A9
Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15
Real Madrid (ESP)
Quarter-finals
Man City P10 W3 D3 L4 F14 A17
Semi-finals
Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39
Final
Atlético P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11*
Barcelona P8 W3 D3 L2 F13 A10*
Dortmund P14 W6 D5 L3 F24 A19
Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16
* UEFA club competitions only