Bayern vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Bayern and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 17 April.

Bayern vs Arsenal at a glance When: Wednesday 17 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

What do you need to know?

Having won their three most recent games against Arsenal by the same 5-1 scoreline, Bayern might have felt a little short-changed following the 2-2 draw in London, but given the sides' contrasting fortunes in their domestic campaigns, it was a heartening result for the Bavarians, who remain unbeaten in their last 14 UEFA home matches (W11 D3).

Highlights: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern

"Our fans can make a difference; we've taken a small step," said Bayern's England forward Harry Kane, who harbours an extra motivation to progress. "Being English, [the final at] Wembley, being my national stadium, is a big dream. But there's a long way to go." Leandro Trossard, scorer of the Gunners' first-leg equaliser, said: "It will be hard over there. If we play at our best level, we can beat anyone."

Predicted line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Suspended: Davies

Misses next match if booked: Boey, Goretzka

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Havertz, Rice

*First-leg starting XIs are listed here

Form guide

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLLWWW

Most recent result: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern, 09/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg

Arsenal

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWW

Most recent result: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern, 09/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg

Expert predictions

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter

Arsenal vs Bayern: Classic Champions League goals

What the coaches say

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "We knew we had to play better for 90 minutes than we did in [the 3-2 defeat at] Heidenheim [the previous weekend], that was clear. It was necessary here. It was difficult. We've got a draw so the situation is clear: the winner moves on. We're playing at home, we need this kind of atmosphere from the fans and we need the same devotion, passion and quality that we had tonight – then we'll get through."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "This is the Champions League: if you make mistakes, you get punished. We didn't do a lot of the simple things to our normal standards. We allowed them to have spaces to run and they are very dangerous. But even at 2-1, we were composed, tried to find our rhythm and didn't try to rush things.I have a lot of belief we can go there and beat them. We have to prepare really well."