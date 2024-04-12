Bayern vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, April 12, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern and Arsenal.
Bayern and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 17 April.
Bayern vs Arsenal at a glance
When: Wednesday 17 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Bayern vs Arsenal on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Having won their three most recent games against Arsenal by the same 5-1 scoreline, Bayern might have felt a little short-changed following the 2-2 draw in London, but given the sides' contrasting fortunes in their domestic campaigns, it was a heartening result for the Bavarians, who remain unbeaten in their last 14 UEFA home matches (W11 D3).
"Our fans can make a difference; we've taken a small step," said Bayern's England forward Harry Kane, who harbours an extra motivation to progress. "Being English, [the final at] Wembley, being my national stadium, is a big dream. But there's a long way to go." Leandro Trossard, scorer of the Gunners' first-leg equaliser, said: "It will be hard over there. If we play at our best level, we can beat anyone."
Predicted line-ups
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Suspended: Davies
Misses next match if booked: Boey, Goretzka
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Suspended: None
Misses next match if booked: Havertz, Rice
Form guide
Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLLWWW
Most recent result: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern, 09/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg
Arsenal
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWW
Most recent result: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern, 09/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg
Expert predictions
James Thorogood, Bayern reporter
Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter
What the coaches say
Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "We knew we had to play better for 90 minutes than we did in [the 3-2 defeat at] Heidenheim [the previous weekend], that was clear. It was necessary here. It was difficult. We've got a draw so the situation is clear: the winner moves on. We're playing at home, we need this kind of atmosphere from the fans and we need the same devotion, passion and quality that we had tonight – then we'll get through."
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "This is the Champions League: if you make mistakes, you get punished. We didn't do a lot of the simple things to our normal standards. We allowed them to have spaces to run and they are very dangerous. But even at 2-1, we were composed, tried to find our rhythm and didn't try to rush things.I have a lot of belief we can go there and beat them. We have to prepare really well."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.