Arsenal vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Arsenal and Bayern.

AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 9 April.

Arsenal vs Bayern at a glance

When: Tuesday 9 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Arsenal Stadium, London
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Arsenal have reached this stage for the first time since 2010 and they face the team who ended that campaign in emphatic style. Indeed, Bayern have won seven of the teams' 12 contests, including the last three all with a 5-1 scoreline, though it would be some achievement if they asserted anything like that dominance on this current vibrant Gunners outfit.

Mikel Arteta's side have been prolific in front of goal at home and in Europe this year, although they did require penalties to squeeze past Porto in the round of 16. Bayern saw off Lazio 3-1 on aggregate at that stage to reach a record 22nd Champions League quarter-final but will need a better first-leg display here than in that tie, when they were beaten in Rome.

Arsenal vs Bayern: Classic Champions League goals

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: To follow
Suspended: None 
Misses next match if booked: Havertz, Rice

Bayern: To follow
Suspended: Upamecano
Misses next match if booked: Boey, Davies, Goretzka

All Arsenal's goals in 2023/24 Champions League

Form guide

Arsenal
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWL﻿
Most recent result: Man City 0-0 Arsenal, 31/03, English Premier League

Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDW
Most recent result: Bayern 0-2 Dortmund, 30/03, German Bundesliga

All Bayern's goals in 2023/24 Champions League

Expert predictions

Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter
To follow

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter
To follow

What the coaches say

Edu, Arsenal sporting director: "It's a beautiful game to play. We are going to be playing against a team that are very experienced in the competition and the players they have are amazing, but we have good momentum. We are really excited to face them and see if we can go through."

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "We certainly have the most difficult road imaginable ahead of us – now playing against one of the best teams in Europe. Arsenal have been playing consistently at the top for two years. It's a unified, dangerous team, they score a lot of goals. But we will be prepared for it. We know our qualities."

Where is the 2024 Champions League final?

©Getty Images

The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

