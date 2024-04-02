Arsenal vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Arsenal and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 9 April.

Arsenal vs Bayern at a glance When: Tuesday 9 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Arsenal have reached this stage for the first time since 2010 and they face the team who ended that campaign in emphatic style. Indeed, Bayern have won seven of the teams' 12 contests, including the last three all with a 5-1 scoreline, though it would be some achievement if they asserted anything like that dominance on this current vibrant Gunners outfit.

Mikel Arteta's side have been prolific in front of goal at home and in Europe this year, although they did require penalties to squeeze past Porto in the round of 16. Bayern saw off Lazio 3-1 on aggregate at that stage to reach a record 22nd Champions League quarter-final but will need a better first-leg display here than in that tie, when they were beaten in Rome.

Predicted line-ups

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Havertz, Rice

Suspended: Upamecano

Misses next match if booked: Boey, Davies, Goretzka

Form guide

Arsenal

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWL﻿

Most recent result: Man City 0-0 Arsenal, 31/03, English Premier League

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDW

Most recent result: Bayern 0-2 Dortmund, 30/03, German Bundesliga

Expert predictions

Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

What the coaches say

Edu, Arsenal sporting director: "It's a beautiful game to play. We are going to be playing against a team that are very experienced in the competition and the players they have are amazing, but we have good momentum. We are really excited to face them and see if we can go through."

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "We certainly have the most difficult road imaginable ahead of us – now playing against one of the best teams in Europe. Arsenal have been playing consistently at the top for two years. It's a unified, dangerous team, they score a lot of goals. But we will be prepared for it. We know our qualities."