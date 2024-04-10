Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund: Hosts earn narrow first-leg lead

Atlético de Madrid took a slim advantage in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Dortmund with a narrow first-leg victory at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Key moments 4': De Paul strikes early for Atlético

7': Kobel tips away Witsel flick

32': Lino doubles hosts' advantage

81': Haller grabs crucial goal for Dortmund

87': Bynoe-Gittens strikes the bar for visitors

90+7: Brandt header also kept out by woodwork

Match in brief: Atleti pegged back late on

Atlético's formidable European home form continued but the tie is still very much anyone's following Dortmund's late rally.

There was a wonderful atmosphere inside the Metropolitano ahead of kick-off, and the volume was turned up even higher as the hosts took the lead inside five minutes. Atleti's high press worked to perfection as Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen was dispossessed on the edge of his own box, with midfielder Rodrigo De Paul taking full advantage and calmly firing past Gregor Kobel.

Rodrigo De Paul takes the acclaim after his early opener Getty Images

Diego Simeone's side continued to control proceedings, and were close to doubling their lead almost immediately as Kobel was forced to tip away former Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel's acrobatic effort from a corner.

Just after the half-hour Atleti did punish Dortmund once more, Antonio Griezmann providing a lovely scooped pass to wing-back Samuel Lino, who coolly slotted in.

Dortmund got more of a foothold on the game in the second half, and despite being frustrated by some strong home defending they got a crucial goal back with nine minutes to go as substitute Sébastien Haller swivelled in the box and finished well past Jan Oblak.

Suddenly belief seemed to course through the visitors, and they twice came close to an equaliser when first Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' curling effort hit the bar and then Julian Brandt headed onto the woodwork with the last action of the match as Atlético clung on to the win, setting the tie up nicely for the second leg in Germany on 16 April.

As it happened: Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

Player of the Match: Antoine Griezmann highlights

"He did everything well. He dictated the tempo with the ball, assisted Lino and also did really well when it was his duty to defend."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Alexandra Jonson, Atlético reporter

Despite having only around 36% of the possession for the majority of the game, it did feel like Atlético were both in control and dominating for most of it. This could have looked like a comfortable victory for Simeone's side at the break but that's not often the case at the Metropolitano and so it proved tonight. While they held out and got the victory, the late goal they conceded could yet prove to be costly. Atlético, as we know, are strongest at home and everything is still to play for.

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

After a frustrating start in the first half, BVB fought their way back into the game, driven by clever substitutions. Although the visitors could well have conceded more goals, the 2-1 loss means they now have something to build on in the second leg in front of 80,000 spectators. They don't require a football miracle to advance.

Reaction

Griezmann reaction to Atlético win

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "I think all the games at this stage will be very equal, and we've seen that in ours too. It’s a very difficult rival that we face. In the first half I think we were superior, we played a really good match until the 60-70th minute, we controlled the game well and we were able to extend the lead. But they have great players and they made it 2-1. In the end it could have ended in a draw."

Antoine Griezmann, Atlético de Madrid forward: "We have won, which is the important thing, it doesn’t matter how the end has been. It’s a pity that we conceded the goal and ended the match with the feeling of being pushed back defending. But the important thing is to win this first leg of a quarter-final in the Champions League and now we need to go there and win as well."

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Everything remains open. The first 30 minutes were not good enough. Often, at this level, it's already over if you make so many mistakes. But we didn't accept that and still managed to show what we're capable of. We made too many mistakes, but more important to me is the reaction we showed. In the end, a draw wouldn't have been undeserved. Now we look forward to what's coming in six days."

Emre Can, Dortmund midfielder: "It's not easy to play football here because they defend very well. Our goal was very important. We could have been finished off in the first period, but we showed spirit, fought back and could have even levelled at 2-2 at the last moment. We showed a different side of ourselves in the second period. If we show it next week too, we have a lot of hope. Our chances are not bad. It won't be easy but we believe in ourselves. We can do it!"

Haller: 'Anything can happen at home'

Key stats

Atlético remain unbeaten in 17 Champions League knockout matches in their own stadium under Simeone (W11 D6) and have only conceded five goals.

This was Atleti's first win in seven matches against German opposition (D2 L4), since a 1-0 home victory against Leverkusen in the 2019/20 group stage.

Los Rojiblancos' run of six successive clean sheets in home Champions League quarter-final matches was ended by Haller's goal.

Rodrigo De Paul's opener after 3 minutes 58 seconds was Atlético's earliest Champions League goal since Saúl Ñíguez struck against Liverpool in 2020 (3 minutes 46 seconds).

Dortmund have now lost their last five Champions League quarter-final matches.

The Black and Yellows have not won away in eight European quarter-final ties since a 1-0 victory against Auxerre in the 1996/97 UEFA Champions League (D3 L5).

This result ended Dortmund's seven-match unbeaten Champions League run (W4 D3).

Dortmund's Sébastien Haller has now scored 12 goals in his 13 UEFA Champions League appearances.

Rodrigo De Paul: 10 points

Antoine Griezmann: 9 points

Samuel Lino: 7 points

Line-ups

Atlético: Oblak; Lino (Riquelme 90), Azpilicueta, Giménez, Witsel (Savić 90), Molina (Saúl Ñíguez 90); De Paul (Correa 80), Koke, Llorente; Morata (Barrios 64), Griezmann

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer (Reus 84), Can (Özcan 84); Sancho, Nmecha (Brandt 46), Adeyemi (Bynoe-Gittens 73); Füllkrug (Haller 60)