Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Man City and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 17 April.

Man City vs Real Madrid at a glance When: Wednesday 17 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg﻿

Where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid on TV

What do you need to know?

The first leg in Madrid was nothing short of a classic, with holders City taking the lead twice before being denied victory by Federico Valverde's 79th-minute finish. However, the situation is familiar for Pep Guardiola's side who, in last season's semi-finals, left Madrid with a draw (1-1 rather than 3-3) then stormed into the final with a 4-0 home success.

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City

Carlo Ancelotti's team can never be written off, though; Real Madrid have won this competition 14 times and are eager to put things right after coming up slightly short in the first leg. "A draw feels like last year, it feels like a defeat," explained Valverde, adding: "We need to be fuelled by a sense of revenge and go to Manchester full of hunger to qualify for the semi-finals."

Predicted line-ups*

Man City: Ortega; Akanji, Stones, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovačić; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland



Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo

Form guide

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWD

Most recent result: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City, 09/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDD

Most recent result: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City, 09/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg

Man City vs Real Madrid previous meetings

Expert predictions

Steve Bates, Man City reporter

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

What the coaches say

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "We have to win the game but we have our supporters there. We need all of them and their energy to try and beat the kings of this competition. With our people in Manchester, we'll go for it. But Madrid will score one goal, that's for sure."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We obviously wanted to take some sort of advantage into the second leg, but I think we need to be satisfied with [the performance in the 3-3 first-leg draw]. We competed very well, and if we do that again [in Manchester] then we can go through."