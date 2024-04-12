Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, April 12, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Man City and Real Madrid.
Man City and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 17 April.
Man City vs Real Madrid at a glance
When: Wednesday 17 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The first leg in Madrid was nothing short of a classic, with holders City taking the lead twice before being denied victory by Federico Valverde's 79th-minute finish. However, the situation is familiar for Pep Guardiola's side who, in last season's semi-finals, left Madrid with a draw (1-1 rather than 3-3) then stormed into the final with a 4-0 home success.
Carlo Ancelotti's team can never be written off, though; Real Madrid have won this competition 14 times and are eager to put things right after coming up slightly short in the first leg. "A draw feels like last year, it feels like a defeat," explained Valverde, adding: "We need to be fuelled by a sense of revenge and go to Manchester full of hunger to qualify for the semi-finals."
Predicted line-ups*
Man City: Ortega; Akanji, Stones, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovačić; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland
Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo
*First-leg starting XIs are listed here; predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Man City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWD
Most recent result: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City, 09/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDD
Most recent result: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City, 09/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg
Expert predictions
Steve Bates, Man City reporter
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
What the coaches say
Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "We have to win the game but we have our supporters there. We need all of them and their energy to try and beat the kings of this competition. With our people in Manchester, we'll go for it. But Madrid will score one goal, that's for sure."
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We obviously wanted to take some sort of advantage into the second leg, but I think we need to be satisfied with [the performance in the 3-3 first-leg draw]. We competed very well, and if we do that again [in Manchester] then we can go through."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.