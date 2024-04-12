Dortmund vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, April 12, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid.
Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 16 April.
Dortmund vs Atlético de Madrid at a glance
When: Tuesday 16 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Dortmund vs Atlético de Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Though the opening instalment of this tie didn't quite live up to the drama of the other three first legs, it could yet deliver us the tightest of contents. Atleti remain unbeaten in 17 home Champions League knockout matches under Diego Simeone, while the damage could have been worse for Dortmund. Sébastien Haller's late goal limited Simeone's men to a 2-1 win which may even have turned to parity (or more) had the visitors not twice been denied by the woodwork late on.
If that late rally left Atleti clinging on somewhat, Antoine Griezmann certainly wasn't showing the tension. "It doesn't matter about the end," he said. "We are calm, at ease, and full of confidence. We have to go there and get a good result."
Predicted line-ups*
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Nmecha, Adeyemi; Füllkrug
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Lino, Azpilicueta, Giménez, Witsel, Molina; De Paul, Koke, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann
*First-leg starting XIs are listed here; predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWWW
Most recent result: Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund, 10/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg
Atlético de Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWLW
Most recent result: Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund, 10/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg
Expert predictions
Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter
Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter
What the coaches say
Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Everything remains open. We made too many mistakes [in the first leg], but more important to me is the reaction we showed. In the end, a draw wouldn't have been undeserved. Now we look forward to what's coming, we know what we have to do at home."
Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "When I win, I am happy. When I win, it gives me a good feeling. When the team plays the way it did, I'm happy. I think all the games at this stage will be very equal – we've seen that in all the matches and in ours too. It's a very difficult rival that we face."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.