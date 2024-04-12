Dortmund vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 16 April.

Dortmund vs Atlético de Madrid at a glance When: Tuesday 16 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

What do you need to know?

Though the opening instalment of this tie didn't quite live up to the drama of the other three first legs, it could yet deliver us the tightest of contents. Atleti remain unbeaten in 17 home Champions League knockout matches under Diego Simeone, while the damage could have been worse for Dortmund. Sébastien Haller's late goal limited Simeone's men to a 2-1 win which may even have turned to parity (or more) had the visitors not twice been denied by the woodwork late on.

Highlights: Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund

If that late rally left Atleti clinging on somewhat, Antoine Griezmann certainly wasn't showing the tension. "It doesn't matter about the end," he said. "We are calm, at ease, and full of confidence. We have to go there and get a good result."

Predicted line-ups*

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Nmecha, Adeyemi; Füllkrug



Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Lino, Azpilicueta, Giménez, Witsel, Molina; De Paul, Koke, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann

*First-leg starting XIs are listed here; predicted line-ups to follow

Form guide

Dortmund

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWWW

Most recent result: Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund, 10/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg

Atlético de Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWLW

Most recent result: Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund, 10/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg

Expert predictions

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter

Griezmann reaction to Atlético win

What the coaches say

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Everything remains open. We made too many mistakes [in the first leg], but more important to me is the reaction we showed. In the end, a draw wouldn't have been undeserved. Now we look forward to what's coming, we know what we have to do at home."

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "When I win, I am happy. When I win, it gives me a good feeling. When the team plays the way it did, I'm happy. I think all the games at this stage will be very equal – we've seen that in all the matches and in ours too. It's a very difficult rival that we face."