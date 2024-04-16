Barcelona 1-4 Paris (agg: 4-6): Stunning comeback sends visitors through
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Article summary
Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain came from two goals down on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of ten-man Barcelona.
Article top media content
Article body
Paris Saint-Germain recovered from a home defeat and falling two goals behind on aggregate at ten-man Barcelona as Kylian Mbappé converted a penalty and struck a late clincher to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 second-leg victory.
Key moments
12': Raphinha converts from Yamal cross
20': Fierce Lewandowski drive clears bar
28': Ter Stegen turns Mbappé shot behind
29': Ronald Araújo sent off for foul on Barcola
40': Dembélé lashes in equaliser on the night
54': Classy Vitinha finish gives Paris aggregate parity
61': Mbappé fires in penalty after Dembélé impeded
89': Striker hammers in second to seal progress
Match in brief: Paris progress in thriller
In a return game which again proved gripping, the opening two scorers followed the order of the first leg.
Raphinha struck earlier this time, meeting 16-year-old Lamine Yamal's inviting 12th-minute cross with an unerring finish to provide Barcelona with a two-goal aggregate cushion.
Paris had made the brighter start at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys but Barcelona looked in control until Ronald Araújo was sent off having been adjudged to have fouled Bradley Barcola as the winger advanced towards goal.
That gave the visitors fresh momentum and, as he had done in Paris, Ousmane Dembélé drew his side level against his former club, meeting Barcola's searching cross with a fierce angled finish.
Luis Enrique's side stepped up the pressure after the break. Marc-André ter Stegen pushed an Achraf Hakimi effort over his crossbar, Barcola had a sight of goal from close range and Fabián Ruiz drilled wide from the angle before Vitinha powered precisely into the corner of the net from well outside the penalty area, having found space as part of a corner routine.
For a tie which had contained eight goals, it was perhaps surprising that Mbappé had not been on the scoresheet. The striker put that right from the penalty spot with 29 minutes remaining, hammering in after João Cancelo had brought down Dembélé.
Raphinha was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma with a minute remaining as Barcelona refused to relent, but their hopes were extinguished seconds later, Mbappé pouncing on a loose ball after Ter Stegen had saved from Marco Asensio, finally sealing victory in a pulsating contest.
PlayStation® Player of the Match: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)
"He was the incisive difference-maker for Paris in attack."
UEFA Technical Observer panel
Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter
There are some positives to be taken here for Barcelona. The opening goal was brilliantly conceived by a 16-year-old prodigy. Once Barcelona were down to ten men, even when they were losing on the night and then on aggregate, the effort, creativity and chances created speak of a unified, characterful group.
Alex Clementson, Paris reporter
A second half that will go down in history for all those of a Parisian disposition, containing 45 minutes that demonstrate everything this side stands for: energy, endeavour, exuberance. They may be young in age but this team is growing in maturity and intelligence. Mbappé will get the headlines but Marquinhos and Vitinha were imperious. The semi-finals await, and they deserve nothing less.
Reaction
Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "I feel very proud. We showed what we wanted to do here. We conceded a goal but we stayed intact mentally. We continued to play, to attack. We did everything we could to be better than Barcelona. My players showed a lot of character, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of desire. We owe this win to our fans – especially those that were here this evening."
Ousmane Dembélé, Paris forward: "Everyone believed, even if we lost the first leg 3-2. We didn't give up, we knew we were going to score goals here. It was a big shift from the whole team. We worked the entire week, tactically, with the coach. His tactics were perfect. Even though we conceded the first goal, we didn't let our heads drop. We continued to believe."
Vitinha, Paris midfielder: "It's incredible. It's difficult to put into words. I've been dreaming of this all week: being able to score, helping the side, reaching the semi-finals. We're in the semis, we have to highlight that. We have to give that the credit it deserves. We're so happy. Our supporters believed in us."
Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We had big chances but when you are chasing a match with ten men, it's always much harder. We've conducted ourselves with dignity in this Champions League campaign and Barcelona will be back to try and do even better next time."
Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona midfielder: "We gave our all but in the end we didn't get anything for that effort. This is a big blow because we were totally convinced we could go through. We fought for a result after the red card but it wasn't to be. There's no remedy other than pick ourselves up and try to do better next season."
Jules Koundé, Barcelona defender: "It comes down to details. We produced a great performance in the first leg, a wonderful victory. We started well this evening, but we win and lose as a team."
Rio Ferdinand, TNT Sports
Paris looked like a team who were really in control. Their big players stepped up: Mbappé, Marquinhos made two game-saving tackles, Vitinha conducted everything in midfield. To a man, they were the better team – but Barcelona played their part in a fantastic tie.
Key stats
- Mbappé has six goals in four Champions League appearances against Barcelona.
- Dembélé has scored in successive Champions League for the second time, having done so for Barcelona in the 2020/21 group stage.
- Paris won the second leg of a European quarter-final for the first time since the 1996/97 Cup Winners' Cup, when they triumphed 3-0 at AEK Athens after a 0-0 home draw in the first leg.
- The French side prevailed on aggregate after losing a home first leg for the first time in UEFA competition at the eighth attempt.
- At 16 years 278 days, Yamal is the youngest player to make ten Champions League appearances (group stage to final). The previous youngest was Youri Tielemans, who was 17 years 216 days when he played for Anderlecht against Dortmund in December 2014.
- This was only Barcelona's second defeat in their last 22 home Champions League quarter-final matches (W16 D4).
Fantasy star performers
Ousmane Dembélé: 11 points
Kylian Mbappé: 9 points
Vitinha: 8 points
Line-ups
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, João Cancelo (João Félix 82); De Jong (Fermin 82), Gündoğan, Pedri (Ferran Torres 61); Yamal (Iñigo Martínez 34), Lewandowski, Raphinha
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery (Ugarte 80), Vitinha, Ruiz (Asensio 77); Dembélé (Kolo Muani 88), Mbappé, Barcola (Lee 77)
What's next?
Paris will face Dortmund in the semi-finals.