Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Article summary
Four clubs feature in the UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week for the quarter-final second legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 7 points
Defenders
Raphaël Guerreiro (Bayern) – 9 points
Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 8 points
Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 7 points
Midfielders
Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund) – 14 points
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 11 points
Julian Brandt (Dortmund) – 11 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 8 points
Vitinha (Paris) – 8 points
Forwards
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris) – 11 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 9 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.