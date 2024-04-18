Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 7 points

Defenders

Raphaël Guerreiro (Bayern) – 9 points

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 8 points

Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 7 points

Midfielders

Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund) – 14 points

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 11 points

Julian Brandt (Dortmund) – 11 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 8 points

Vitinha (Paris) – 8 points

Forwards

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris) – 11 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.